Teresa Miranda Heredia, formerly of Clifton, quietly passed away Nov. 18, 2019, at the age of 102 in Safford. She was born May 19, 1917, in Metcalf to Hipolito Miranda and Francisca Cordova Heredia, with siblings; Panfila, Jorge “Ché” and Jessie “Chita.”
Teresa attended Morenci High School, graduating somewhere around 1936. She married Juan Heredia, and the family grew with each new addition: son, Daniel M. Heredia; stepsons, Manuel Heredia, Johnny Heredia and James Heredia; and stepdaughter, Amelia Heredia.
Teresa began working to help support the family and was the housekeeping supervisor for the men’s dorm at Phelps Dodge.
She also had many hobbies and interests, such as word puzzles, reading, singing, TV novelas, attending church and praying. She was also able to make a trip to Hawaii, which she truly enjoyed.
Teresa had a great sense of humor, would often spontaneously start singing and always had the perfect proverbs for any occasion or situation. She was honestly a beautiful soul.
Some of her favorite sayings were: “Me, too, Lupi,” “Suave barbero,” “Nomas el bigoteno vamos tia,” “Para que no se aburre no pero yo no soy burra,” “To bed to bed, said sleepy head - not so fast, said slow” and “Put on the pan, said hungry man — let us eat before we go.”
Teresa is survived by: her son, Danny (Rosa) Heredia; her stepdaughter, Amelia Heredia; her grandson, Daniel Scott Heredia; 15 grandchildren; 15-plus great-grandchildren; and her pets, Rex and Girl.
She is preceded in death by: her parents, Hipolito and Francisca Miranda; her beloved husband, Juan Heredia; and her siblings, Panfila Moreno, Jessie “Chita” Benavidez and Joe “Ché” Pedroza.
Services were held Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, with a viewing starting at 8 a.m., followed by the recitation of the rosary at 9 a.m. and the Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Clifton.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel and Gila Valley Crematory.
