Terry Lopez

Terry Lopez, a resident of Phoenix and formerly of Clifton, entered into eternal rest Thursday afternoon, Dec. 2, 2021, at the HonorHealth Deer Valley Medical Center in Phoenix. Terry was 68.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Terry are currently pending and will be announced at a later date.

Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.

