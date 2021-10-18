Theva Lucille Goodner Oct 18, 2021 Oct 18, 2021 Updated 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Theva Lucille GoodnerTheva Lucille Goodner, or Mickey as she was known, of Duncan, entered into rest Monday morning, Oct. 12, 2021, in Kingman. Mickey was 90. She was reunited with her husband, Bruce.Funeral services for Mickey will be conducted Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at 2 p.m., at the First Baptist Church of Duncan. Concluding services will follow in the Duncan Cemetery.Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.comArrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home. To plant a tree in memory of Theva Goodner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mickey Funeral Service Condolence Funeral Home Bruce Arrangement Duncan Cemetery Theva Lucille Goodner Load comments Trending Stories Azia Marie Lechtenberger Ramirez Substance abuse coalition withdraws lease request after public furor Clifton Circle K set to open Thursday New skatepark to be finished by Dec. 31 Five inches! Duncan man receives 7.5 years in prison for sexual abuse Richard Billingsley remembered for his 'brilliant' mind, helpful nature Lillie C. Saenz Investigation into Morenci mine fatality continues COVID cases, hospitalizations decreasing statewide