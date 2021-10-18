Theva Lucille Goodner

Theva Lucille Goodner, or Mickey as she was known, of Duncan, entered into rest Monday morning, Oct. 12, 2021, in Kingman. Mickey was 90. She was reunited with her husband, Bruce.

Funeral services for Mickey will be conducted Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at 2 p.m., at the First Baptist Church of Duncan. Concluding services will follow in the Duncan Cemetery.

