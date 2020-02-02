Trena May Babers, of Virden, N.M., passed away Jan. 29, 2020, at her home surrounded by family. She was born May 15, 1955, in Morenci to John Martin Mortensen and Freddie Wood Mortensen, with siblings Martin, Kathy, Terry and Janine.
Trena attended school in San Manuel, graduating in 1973. She began working in the banking industry as an operations supervisor and retired as the assistant vice president.
On April 26, 1996, Trena married her true love, William Babers Sr., in Guthrie. The blended family consists of: Martin Belsher, Nikki Belsher, Willie Babers Jr., Sherry Frizzel, Cody Thomas and Clayton Babers.
Trena loved crocheting, painting and going to Luna, N.M. Her favorite saying was “Shh, don’t tell Willie.” When it came to her cancer, she was definitely a fighter who did all she physically could to beat the disease.
She is survived by: her beloved husband, Willie Babers Sr.; her parents, John Mortensen and Freddie Wood Mortensen; her children and step-children, Martin Belsher, of Elko Nev., Nikki Belsher, of Virden, Willie (Lisa) Babers Jr., Sherry (Chip) Frizzel, Cody (Milo) Thomas and Clayton Babers; five biological grandchildren, Wyatt, Payton, Hadlie, Gavin and Kali Jo; 20 stepgrandchildren; 21 great-stepgrandchildren; her siblings, Martin (Vicki) Mortensen, Kathy (Gordon) Becraft, Terry Mortensenand Janine Gage; and her boxers.
Trena is preceded in death by: her niece, Carly Becraft; her stepdaughter, Tannis Babers; and her stepson, Shawn Babers.
A visitation will take place Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at the Virden Community Center, beginning at 10 a.m., with the funeral service starting at 11 a.m., with Buddy Jensen conducting. Interment will follow in the Virden Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory.
Online condolences may be extended at www.caldwellfuneralchapel.com.