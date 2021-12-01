Vance Lavon Lunt suddenly passed from this life on Nov. 24, 2021 at the age of 52. He was born on July 22, 1969 to Paul and Sharon Lunt in Tempe, Arizona. He enjoyed being raised on a dairy farm and was always proud of his hard-working father and loving mother.
He enjoyed Pima High School and the life-long friendships he developed. It was an opportunity to participate in sports and it fed his competitive nature. He excelled in football and baseball.
Vance was a commander with the Chandler Police Department when he retired after 25 years of service. He was dedicated to his career and endeavored to succeed in any role he served in. Laughter, competition, friendships and serious work contributed to fond memories. The Chandler Police Department became an extended family.
Most importantly, Vance was a devoted father. He loved adventures and traveling with his family. They especially enjoyed time at the beach and Disneyland. He made every outing exciting and fun. He will be forever missed. Vance was a life-long member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in the Bristol England Mission.
He is survived by his wife Heather and his four children: Kase, Rylee, Raegan and Shani. He is also survived by his parents, Paul and Sharon Lunt and five loving, proud siblings: Lonnie (Melissa) Lunt, Tamrah (Dean) Peterson, Taunia Mooney, Misty (Leland) Warren, Lexi (Robert) Frasure and a large extended family.
The viewing will be held on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. at Abrazo Funeral Home, 1075 S Idaho Road, Apache Junction AZ, 85119. (480) 681-3434
Funeral service will be held Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 8161 South Power Road, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
