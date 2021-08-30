Victor C. Reyes, 85, of Clifton, AZ entered into eternal rest on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Tucson, AZ. Victor was born in Lordsburg, NM on March 6, 1936, to Diego and Josefa Reyes. Victor was raised in Guthrie, AZ and grew up attending Clifton schools.
On Jan. 17, 1953, Victor married the beautiful love of his life, Inez Rivas. Together, they had four beloved children: Rebecca, Victor, Christina, and Robert.
Victor entered the work field delivering milk and working for Coca Cola before beginning his official professional career with Phelps Dodge. Victor devoted 40 honorable years to the mining company before retiring.
Victor was a very proud and active member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church where he sang in the choir and served as a eucharistic minister. He also enjoyed spending his time fishing, camping, wood-cutting, gardening, reading, painting and photography. Victor also had a deep love for playing his guitar and singing for his family. He also passionately wrote poetry about our Lord Jesus Christ that he loved sharing with the many special people who touched his life.
Readers Survey
As our valued readers, we want to hear from you. Please take a moment to fill out the survey below. - Thank you, Eastern Arizona Courier
Victor leaves behind: three of his children, Rebecca (Ronnie) Jurado, Christina (James) Seballos, and Robert (Sandra) Reyes; numerous cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his sisters, Julia Luna and Tootsie Verdugo; multiple nieces and nephews; and many family members & friends whom he dearly cherished.
Victor was predeceased by: his wife, Inez Reyes; his mother and father, Josefa and Diego Reyes; his brother, Tacho Reyes; and his grandson, Davy Reyes. His son, Victor (Peanuts) Reyes, died Aug. 21.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Victor’s honor on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at 11:30 a.m., at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Clifton.
A rosary and prayers will be offered Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 11 a.m., also at the church.
Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.
To plant a tree in memory of Victor Reyes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.