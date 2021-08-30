Victor (Peanuts) Reyes
Victor (Peanuts) Reyes, 64, of Clifton, AZ entered into eternal rest on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Clifton, AZ. Victor was born in Clifton, AZ on May 2, 1957, to Victor C. Reyes and Inez Reyes. Victor was raised in Clifton, AZ and grew up in Shannon Hill attending Clifton schools.
On Aug. 24, 1974, Victor married his high school sweetheart Yolie Valdiviezo and together they had three beloved children: Davy, Tonette, and Jacob. Victor and Yolie were married for 23 years.
Victor entered the work field at Phelps Dodge in the mining industry. In 1983, Victor and his lovely family moved to Tucson, AZ where he became a professional plasterer and stucco journeymen and later ran a division of Groundskeepers when Victor moved back home to Clifton, AZ.
Victor later married Margo Roybal on May 2, 1998 and started a loving family with Margo and her three children: Michelle, Sabrina and Samantha. Victor and Margo were married for 15 years.
Victor was a very proud father and family man that loved spending time with his family. Whether it was his children, brothers, sisters, other family members or friends, he enjoyed and loved family gatherings and camping trips. He was an avid hunter who loved the outdoors. He enjoyed fishing, camping, gardening, and riding his ATVs. Victor was passionate about entertaining guest, he loved cooking and making people laugh. He always had a smile on his face and when he saw you from a distance he would give you a big smile, a whistle, and the Clifton claw. Victor had a huge heart and always made people feel a sense of joy and passion in his presence through laughter and his willingness to help others.
Victor leaves behind: his five children, Tonette (Sean) Morales, Jacob (Erica) Reyes, Michelle Roybal, Sabrina Roybal, Samantha Sanchez; 10 grandchildren, Anissa, Destiny, Davey, Diego Morales, Mia Estrella, Zoe, Ali Reyes, Marcus Varela, Mariano (Nano) Roybal, Leila Rose, Frankie Ocoha; and one great-grandson, Jayvion Jones; his sisters, Rebecca (Ronnie) Juardo, Christina (James) Seballos; and brother, Robert (Sandra) Reyes and many family members and friends whom he cherished.
Victor was predeceased by: his father, and mother Victor and Inez Reyes and his son Davy Reyes.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Victor’s honor on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at 11:30 a.m., at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Clifton. All who knew and loved Victor are welcome to attend.
A rosary and prayers will be offered Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at 11 a.m., also at the church.
Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.