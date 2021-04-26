Victoria R. Diaz
Victoria R. Diaz, of Clifton, passed Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Victoria was 95.
Mass will be Thursday, April 29, 2021, at 11 a.m. (MDT), at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.
Committal will follow in the Shakespeare Cemetery.
A Rosary and prayers will be Thursday, April 29, 2021, at 10 a.m. (MDT), at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.
The family will receive friends Thursday, April 29, 2021, from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m., also at the church.
Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com.
