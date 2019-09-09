William Arthur Kinkel
William Arthur Kinkel, 75 and a resident of Virden, N.M., entered into rest Tuesday morning, Sept. 3, 2019, at the Chandler Regional Medical Center, with his loving wife, Shirley, at his bedside.
William, or Bill as he was known by many, was born in Carson City, Nev., on June 10, 1944, the son of Arthur Lowes Kinkel and Ethel Katherine Schlapknol Kinkel. He was raised in Gardnerville, Nev., later attending and furthering his education at New Mexico State University in Las Cruces, N.M. Throughout his lifetime, Bill worked as a driller in the mining industry.
Bill leaves behind: his wife of 50 years, Shirley Ann Kinkel, of Virden; two children, Robert Lewis Kinkel, of Germany, and Michelle Lynn Labranch, of Carson City; two brothers, Gerald Vernon Kinkel (Betty), of Gardnerville, and Michael Lewis Kinkel, of Dayton, Nev.; four stepchildren, Robert Pope (Juanita), of Ely, Nev.; Lennie Kennedy (Robert), of Cedar Vale, Kan., Debra Trujillo (Robert), of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Michael Rowe, of Silver City, N.M.; 13 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Bill was predeceased by: his father and mother, Art and Ethel Kinkel; two brothers, Robert and Lewis; and a sister-in-law, Dlinda Kirby Kinkel.
Private family services for Mr. Kinkel will be conducted at a later date.
