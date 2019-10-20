William George Inman
William “Bill” George Inman passed away in his sleep Oct. 16, 2019, at the age of 81. He started his life in Detroit on Feb. 27, 1938, to parents Charles Joseph Inman and Garnetta Debois Inman.
He grew up in Saginaw, Mich., and the adjoining small community of Swan Creek, Mich. He graduated from Arthur Hill Trade School as a mechanic.
After a couple of years, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. The Navy decided to train him as an electrician, thus beginning his career. He spent six years in the Navy; two and a half of those years were spent on the USS Midway, an aircraft carrier. He loved the Midway and has visited it many times in San Diego, thanks to the Navy making it a museum. He enjoyed visiting the museum and attending their reunions in San Diego.
Bill married Ann Morrison in 1963 and they had four children: Bill Jr., Paul, Katherine and Marie. Bill enjoyed taking his family up north to the cabin to swim, fish and picnic. Bill loved the outdoors and fishing.
Bill started his community involvement in Carrollton, Mich. He joined the Carrollton Volunteer Fire Department and spent four years fighting fires. Then he started his heavy drinking years, which resulted in divorce and two other marriages.
In 1987, he moved to Clifton and began working for the mine as an electrician; and, in 1999, he decided it was time to sober up and has been sober ever since.
In 2000, he started to become involved in community affairs once again. He became a member of the Board of Directors of SEABHS (South East Arizona Behavioral Health Services) and was a member for 19 years. Bill was a member of AA and held meetings every Monday evening in the County Jail. He became a member of the Board of Directors of CPSA (Community Partnership of Southern Arizona) in Tucson, where he was a member for eight years. Bill served on both boards due to his interest in mental health.
He served as commander-in-chief of the VFW. He spent many years as an Arizona Ranger, a volunteer organization that assisted local law enforcement. He was one of the founders of the local Christmas Light Parade. Every year, Bill would volunteer his time as an electrician to keep the festivities going.
Bill remarried Ann Morrison in 2012. They have 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Bill’s life revolved around his work and his family.
He is survived by: his loving wife, Ann; and their children, William Jr. (Marsha) Inman, Paul Inman, Katherine Eknes (Al Krach) and Marie Inman (Joseph Gaspar Jr.).
Bill is preceded in death by: his parents, Garnetta and Charles Inman; and granddaughter, Tera.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, beginning at 9 a.m., at the McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel, followed by the recitation of the rosary at 10 a.m. A memorial service with military honors will be held at 10:30 a.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDougal's Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory.
Online condolences may be extended at www.caldwellfuneralchapel.com.