Yolanda Vera Falcon peacefully entered eternal life at Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center on Dec. 28, 2020 with her beloved husband by her side. She was the fifth child of eight born to born to Manuel Aguilar and Manuela Castaneda at Morenci, but resided at Shannon Hill in Clifton. There she attended Clifton High School until her marriage to her husband, David Falcon.
Yolanda was better known by her family and friends as Yolie. Yolie loved music. She always sang to herself and danced with the doorknob. This was evident by her collection of albums, 45s, and cassette tapes dating back to 1970. When the CDs came out, she collected over 250.
Yolie met the love of her life during the Cinco de Mayo celebration in 1970 at the Morenci Plaza. She told her sister “I am going to marry that guy.” True to her word, they were married on Oct. 31, 1970 in Clifton.
All her friends remember her with that certain smile that never wore out. She always helped those in need and if she had it, you can have it attitude. She never lost that smile bring joy to those around her. She was blessed with two sons, but sadly lost the youngest on Jan 1, 1996 to an accident in Silver City, New Mexico. Though devastated, she near lost that smile.
Upon her husband’s retirement from Phelps Dodge in 2007, they moved to Sierra Vista to be near their son, Richard who was married to Genevieve Orona of Clifton. They were blessed with three sons and always called her Nana. That brought a bigger smile to her face as she continued to give them and the family anything they wanted.
In 2008 her health began to deteriorate and in 2020. In January of 2020 they moved to Thatcher where she passed on with complications of the COVID virus.
Yolie is survived by her husband of 50 years David Falcon, son Richard (Genevieve) Falcon, three grandsons Aidan Falcon, Jacob Falcon, Roderic Falcon of Sierra Vista, seven siblings, Jesse (Patsy) Aguilar of Safford, Ruben (Rosemary) Aguilar of Denver, CO, Margie (Danny) Rodriquez of Phoenix, Patrcia (Gilbert) Astorga of Tucson, Nellie (Lorenzo) Lujan of Tucson, and Joey (Kelly) of Phoenix.
She was preceded in death by her parents Manuel Aguilar and Manuela Castaneda, and son Joseph Michael Falcon. She will be greatly missed by family and those that knew her.
Yolie had requested to remember her as she lived, not as she died. Arrangements were under the direction of the Neptune Society in Tucson.