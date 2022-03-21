The Eastern Arizona Courier and The Copper Era are supporting the efforts of the Graham Greenlee Tax Credit Coalition by highlighting several of the organizations your tax credits could help.
Our Neighbors Farm & Pantry is a safety net for our community in times of financial hardship. The majority of those we serve are children (31%) and seniors (28%). We also serve more than 200 veterans annually.
Community members can visit the pantry once per month; 80% of our clients visit one to four times per year. Most of those that visit more often are seniors because they are on fixed incomes. We are here to help but cannot do it without the generosity of donors. The AZ Tax Credit makes it easy to donate to ONF&P so we can continue to serve our community, at no cost to you.
ONF&P is dedicated to bringing food to those in need, educating our youths through STEM and nutrition education, growing fresh produce for the pantry, and housing AmeriCorps members volunteering in Graham County.
Through the pandemic we have made special trips to families affected by COVID-19, and unable to leave their homes. One of those was a senior man just returning from the hospital, he had no food and no way to get food, so we brought him food. He called us the next week to say, “You saved my life.”
It takes the whole community for ONF&P to provide our services. Community members donate money and food, grantmakers award grant money, and volunteers and staff provide direct service and organization administration. We welcome questions about our organization, what we do, or how you can help by contacting kymberlynn@ourneighborsfarm.org.
Our Neighbors Farm & Pantry is a member of the Graham Greenlee Tax Credit Coalition (GGTCC). The GGTCC promotes the Arizona Charitable Tax Credit, a dollar-for-dollar state tax credit of up to $800 for those filing jointly, or $400 if filing individually! You can receive this tax credit on your Arizona state income tax return by donating to a local qualified nonprofit organization. To learn more about this opportunity, visit www.grahamgreenleetcc.org. The GGTCC is administered by the Arizona Community Foundation of the Gila Valley and can be reached at grahamgreenleetcc@gmail.com or 520-439-0595.
