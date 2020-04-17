It didn’t take COVID-19 to sell online grocery shopping to Ian Kinsdelay or Amy Michelle.
The two local residents have been taking advantage of Walmart’s free service for months.
“I don’t like to shop, and my time is precious to me because I work a lot of overtime, and I want to spend as much time as I can with my family before I have to go back to work,” Kinsdelay said while picking up his groceries recently.
“The online grocery store pickup app is amazing and so easy to use,” Kinsdelay said. “I find unique items for my work lunches and cleaning supplies, and so much more on the app; it’s just so helpful.”
Michelle is also a regular Walmart customer. At least once a week, the Safford resident orders her groceries online and sets a day and time that works best for her to pick up her grocery items.
It’s very convenient,” Michelle said. “It’s very nice too, especially if you have kids because they’re not running around or putting extra stuff in the basket.”
Michelle lives right next to a couple of other grocery stores, but she prefers shopping at Walmart.
“It’s a lot easier finding items online. I’m spending less time in the store and more time with my girls,” she said.
Before social distancing became a thing, online grocery shopping was on the rise.
According to eMarketer, “the number of locations offering ‘buy online, pick up in-store’ nearly doubled among leading U.S. grocery retailers in 2018. A 2019 report from Cowen & Co. estimated curbside grocery pickup will account for $35 billion in sales in the U.S. by the end of this year.
Walmart started piloting the service in 2013, and since then, more than 3,100 grocery pickup locations have launched across the U.S. The service began in Safford in February of 2019.
Safeway and Bashas also offer the service, however Nancy Keane, a spokeswoman for Safeway, declined to comment, for this story. Bashas did not respond to emails requesting an interview.
Customers who use Walmart’s service place their orders through Walmart’s website and specify when they’d like to pick it up. Customers can specify their dietary needs (gluten-free, fat-free, etc.) and they can also order household supplies, electronics, home furnishings, beauty products, clothing and toys.
Once the order is placed, specially trained personal shoppers pick out the items. Once customers arrive and park in a designated spot, an associate loads the order into their car within minutes.
Although Walmart declined to discuss how the pandemic has impacted supplies and the program’s popularity, a spokeswoman said the Safford store has had to expand its pickup hours.
Prior to the crisis, the Safford Supercenter filled more than 900 orders per week, on average, said Tiffany Wilson, director of communications for Walmart.
“We launched online grocery in Safford with less than 10 personal shoppers,” Wilson said April 3. “Today, the supercenter has more than 20 personal shoppers – including three associates that were just hired this week.”
Wilson said she expects the service to continue to grow.
“Our Safford customers love this shopping option and we have seen a significant increase in pickup orders since we launched the service,” she said. “We see many different customers use grocery pickup, especially busy families. That said, it’s a great service for anyone, including customers looking for ways to save time and customers with mobility issues.”