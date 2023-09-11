Nov. 4 will be a unique and special day in the town of Clifton. Not only is it the day the town will be celebrating its 150th anniversary, it also marks the day when a helicopter that saw plenty of action during the Vietnam War will have a new home.
There will be a great deal of activity celebrating the town's anniversary. There is much in the way of family fun, good food and music. It will happen at the North Clifton RV Park.
The park is also the site where a Bell UH-1 Iroquois helicopter, better known as a "Huey," will make its first appearance in Clifton. It will make its long journey from the Phoenix area to Clifton via a flatbed semi-truck. There will be a christening and blessing of the chopper at the RV Park on Nov. 4 as preparations are made for its new home — a veterans memorial atop a bluff that overlooks Clifton.
"Operation Huey" started several months ago with efforts by Vietnam veteran Oscar Urrea, a Clifton-Morenci native. He began by appealing to the many veterans contacts he has made over the years. Urrea has been an activist helping meet many veterans' needs. That includes helping vets obtain much-needed assistance in navigating the Veterans Administration system to obtain qualification and treatment for Post Traumatic Stress Syndrome (PTSD).
He has stayed in close contact with many Vietnam vets in Greenlee County. They include the many involved with the Mares Bluff Veterans Memorial Committee. It is Urrea who has played a major role in helping the committee to obtain the helicopter. The effort to obtain the chopper and place it on the bluff is a three-phase project, "Operation Huey Flight to Freedom," according to a Bluff Committee spokesman.
A big part of the operation involves obtaining the chopper in which several combat missions were flown in Vietnam from 1967-75. It is being made available via the Lighthouse Legacy Inc. Phase 1 involves the celebration at the RV park. Arrival time tentatively set for noon on Nov. 4. The truck carrying the chopper will be escorted by the Greenlee County Sheriff's Office and a motorcycle escort.
Phase 2 involves an operational helicopter that will carry a crew and equipment from Swapp Construction. The Bluff spokesman said the Swapp company "is graciously donating" its time and effort. The crew will be digging a 4-foot-by-6-foot hole that will hold the large pillar that will support the chopper. The pillar will be set in concrete and from there it is only a matter of the concrete drying and curing.
The effort includes installing a bass plate that will sit atop the pillar. The chopper will be perched atop the plate. Overall, the chopper will sit 10 feet above the ground.
Phase 3, the final phase, involves a military helicopter hoisting the Huey to the bluff top and placing it on the base plate.
"There are many, many people involved in Operation Huey, the Bluff spokesman said. "They include pilots who actually flew combat missions over in the 'Nam. They are among those who are making all of this a possibility and a reality."
