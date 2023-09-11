Bell UH-1 helicopter

A Vietnam-era Bell UH-1 Iroquois helicopter, similar to the one pictured, will be mounted atop the a veterans memorial atop a bluff that overlooks Clifton.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Nov. 4 will be a unique and special day in the town of Clifton. Not only is it the day the town will be celebrating its 150th anniversary, it also marks the day when a helicopter that saw plenty of action during the Vietnam War will have a new home.

There will be a great deal of activity celebrating the town's anniversary. There is much in the way of family fun, good food and music. It will happen at the North Clifton RV Park.

