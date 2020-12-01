Reminiscent of the old Jerry Steinfeld television show boasting it was a sitcom about nothing, I’ve decided to graft that successful strategy to a newspaper opinion column.
Not certain the concept has ever been attempted before, since it is unusual for a writer to compose an entire piece without saying anything of significant importance.
Except, seems most of the reported daily news comes close.
Acknowledging we’re passing through a time when various events receive an abundance of media attention while others are barely mentioned, I’ve been gently reminded certain stories should be limited in content and submission, while at the same time placing more emphasis upon less recognized narratives.
At first, I thought it an unusual request to concentrate my time and energy on something I knew very little about or had even heard of. After all, with all the mind-numbing foolishness going on around us, who could possibly be interested in reading an article that doesn’t mention any of those things?
No plagues, no politics, no wars, no climate change, no Hollywood babble, no California wildfires, no anthem protests, no Hillary Clinton, no North Korean missiles flying through the air, and no mention of Sleepy Joe Biden. Trump, maybe. With my quiver of topics nearly exhausted, what else is left to report on?
Nothing.
Oh sure, I could devote a few paragraphs on how the local landfill is filling with too much stuff tossed out by an overly wasteful society. If the trend continues, the open pit copper mines north of the fill site will soon be full of more trash than minerals.
Then, there is the perplexing story of how a lost coatimundi managed to stray from his home in Bolivia to be photographed scampering along a hiking trail in Southeastern Arizona. Even more perplexing is how he managed to swim across the Panama Canal, trudge the Sonoran Desert of Mexico, slip through the new border wall, scamper down the I-10 to the 191 turnoff to Safford and eventually find his way on the front page of the local newspaper.
A remarkable achievement, but newsy enough to report on? Not sure. Especially if there are other animal nonstories to consider. Maybe the fall arrival of a new batch of Snowbirds.
I did get a tip on some guy attempting to circle the globe on a solar powered electric skateboard. Supposedly, he left Copenhagen, Denmark a few months ago, crossed England and was headed toward Iceland in a borrowed canoe. Since the North Atlantic weather conditions can be brutal this time of year, with limited sunshine to recharge batteries, it is not known if the seagoing wayfarer actually made it to Iceland’s coast or was eaten by a pod of Orcas. His cellphone last pinged about 470 miles east of Reykjavik at a depth of 6,472 feet.
Sounds interesting, but I don’t think there’s a story here. Especially if there’s no one to interview.
If things really get slow, I could always comment on how the Earth’s Tectonic Plates are gradually sliding sidewise, causing a possible pole reversal. This, in turn, could dramatically affect conservative and liberal ideas on things. Bernie Sanders might become a raging Republican, while Rush Limbaugh could suffer bouts of Democratic delusion. Anything could happen when the forces of nature meet the unmovable idealogues of American politics.
However, we may never find out if another anomaly of nature, Asteroid #3922-C3, presently hurtling toward us at Mach 17 speed, gets here before the plates shift.
With my luck, they’ll probably both collide about the same time.
So much for that story. Besides, it’s old news. We already have documented accounts of a T-Rex writing his last will and testament.
Mike Bibb lives in Safford.