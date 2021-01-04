Does the New Year seem strangely like the old year? Pandemic, isolation, democracy-destroying mischief from Washington, D.C. got you down? It could drive a person to drink but unfortunately many watering holes are closed or greatly diminished. Not to worry, there are alternatives.
Amphibians, those cold blooded vertebrates that include frogs, toads, newts, and salamanders, have been around for some 300 million years. Homo sapiens (modern humankind) have had a much shorter run, 200-300 thousand years, depending upon which paleontologist you ask. The interaction between the two has a long history.
Humans have always looked at wildlife as a source of food and this includes the North American bullfrog (which has been introduced all over the world including into Arizona) and the giant African bull frog. But that’s not the only reason people often look at amphibians with a hungry eye.
Although they are much more closely related than usually assumed, in general it is easy to tell a frog from a toad. The former has moist, smooth skin, slim bodies, and long legs with which they jump. The latter has dry, pebbly skin, short forelimbs and tends to hop or walk. They all produce toxins of varying potency that is secreted through the skin as a defense mechanism against any predator.
The small, brightly colored poison arrow or dart frogs of Central and South America are the most deadly of them all. A single golden poison dart frog from Columbia has enough toxic secretions to kill ten adult humans. But most of them have much less lethal properties and people have found ways to exploit that.
The giant monkey frog (Phyllomedusa bicolor), found in areas of South America, has been documented for a hundred years now as a source of ceremonial enhancement by native tribes. The frog produces a waxy poisonous film on its skin called “kambo” that is harvested by natives and then introduced into their bodies via a blister burned on their skin. They do this to treat illness, seek help in hunting, to build stamina, or ward off bad luck. The poison is quickly absorbed into the blood stream.
The effects include a brief moment of serenity followed quickly by violent nausea, vomiting, fever, and facial swelling. This was quickly discerned by New Age proponents in the United States as a great method of purging or cleansing oneself of any medical or psychological contamination. In California, for a mere $150 you too can experience such a “transcendental” experience with this “warrior medicine” that will make you feel “invincible”.
Of course, an exotic frog from another continent isn’t necessary when the Southwest has its own similarly famous amphibian, the Colorado River (also called the Sonoran Desert) toad, Incilius alvarius (formerly Bufo alvarius). These large toads have theoretically played a role in both pre-historic human activity and up until the present day. The allure is the milky secretions from the toad’s large paratoid glands behind its eyes, as well as smaller glands elsewhere under the skin. It may be licked off or dried and smoked.
The effects of the compounds in the Colorado River toad’s poison include, but certainly are not limited to, bufotenine which is a powerful hallucinogen. It is said to produce feelings of enlightenment, connection to a higher power, and spiritual ecstasy that may become addictive. Advocates of toad licking or smoking rarely mention that other properties within the secreted matter may cause convulsions, heart arrhythmia, and death. Bufotenine is listed as a Schedule 1 substance, in the same category as heroin and LSD.
As “the smoking gun tape” of President Trump’s now infamous telephone call to the Georgia Secretary of State provides more evidence of his attempted election fraud (Section 52 of the U.S Code of Laws) and extortion (Section 18, chapter 41 of the U.S Code of Laws) more Americans may well be turning toward the amphibian alternative for peace and enlightenment.