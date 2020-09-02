Just a few questions.
How about the division of America? Are the following when Trump divided America?
When very few of the DEMOCRATS sowed up for his inauguration? Don’t you think that started the division. He hadn’t even been president yet.
When 19 minutes after Trump was inaugurated, the Washington Post declared impeachment campaign has started?
How about when American had to endure 3 years and over $30 million dollars spent on trying to PROVE that Trump only won because of RUSSIAN COLLUSION and NOT because America voted him in and 17 Democrats did EVERYTHING in their power to prove that there was Russian collusion and came up with ZERO?
Remember, the donors, the likes of Bloomberg, who gave $27 million, Tom Steyer who gave $17 million, George Soros who gave $9 million and many more that gave MULTI-MILLIONS to Hillary, wanted a return on their investment? Do you really think that donors give MILLIONS UPON MILLIONS just because they love Hillary? NO, these weren’t campaign donations, they were INVESTMENTS into what Hillary had promised them when she became president. They lost all those millions and they went all out to take Trump out of office by any means possible.
DID YOU KNOW that 90 percent of mainstream media and the corporations that own them are owned by or run by BIG DEMOCRAT DONORS? You can verify all of that for yourselves. I did.
Ask yourselves the following questions:
What has Joe Biden done for American for the last 47 years that he’s held an office?
What did Joe Biden ever do for blacks when he and Obama were in office?
What has Joe Biden ever done in his entire life to create a private-sector job?
What has Joe Biden done to help the American middle class worker?
Why do you think there are so many people tearing down statues, burning our flag, beating up police officers, disrespecting our founders and hating our country? Is that a Trump idea?
Isn’t it the truth that it was the DEMOCRATS that were the KKK? That a provincial leader in the KKK was Robert Byrd, who was elected to Congress and served for decades and Obama gave a eulogy praising him?
Is any of this in your history books? Let me ask you this as well:
Can a student speak up when he/she disagrees with a teacher when they say that Trump is a horrible president or the electoral college has to be eliminated? Don’t think so? Well, I know a student that actually happened to.
Have you noticed the DEMOCRATS only throw tantrums and object to everything that he does and have NEVER ONCE gotten behind him to make America the best it can be? Why? They can’t afford to get behind him. He would win again and they can’t let that happen. If he wins again, the Democrat party will be destroyed and they know it.
Did you notice that the cages the left claimed that Trump built to put illegal children in, WERE BUILT BY OBAMA for the very purpose of putting illegal children in? Was THAT all over the news when Obama did it? The very same CAGES, but the media was silent.
How about when Trump commuted Roger Stone’s sentence and was DEMONIZED 24/7, but NOT A WORD when Obama commuted 1,715 inmates? Were there reporters even reporting it? NO! By the way, since Trump’s been in office, he’s commuted 10 people. Compare that to Obama. Is that reporting fair?
Compare this to the negative coverage that Trump got when he immediately halted travel from China when, in February, Nancy Pelosi went to Chinatown and said “Come on Down” or when DeBlasio, in March, said “Ride the subways and go to Broadway.” But those same people are blaming Trump for the spread of the coronavirus.
A FINAL QUESTION: What have the Democrats done to help America the best?
When Trump tired to get school choice for inner-city students they ran Betsy DeVos out. The Democrats running those inner-city schools wanted no part of school choice.
Have you ever wondered why it’s cities that have the MOST HOMELESS, the MOST CRIME, the most MURDERS, the worst INNER CITY schools, ARE ALL RUN BY DEMOCRATS?
If you haven’t started asking yourselves those questions, maybe you should.
Danny Rapier lives in Duncan.