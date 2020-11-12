Another week has gone by since the election and Arizona, as well as several other states, continues to count votes.
In comparison, I placed an order with an eBay store around the same time as the election and received it by UPS about five days later. Meanwhile, the vote tabulating wizards are still chipping away at the uncounted piles of ballots, apparently in no hurry to release a certified total.
I realize there's been legal challenges to the legitimacy of this year's election, particularly in certain areas of the country. Accusations of fraud and other mischief has been alleged. Even the inconsistency of voting times and ballot deadlines is being argued. The U.S Supreme Court became involved while the counting was going on. Some of these complaints seem to have merit.
Accumulated truckloads of mail-in ballots plugged the system. Probably the result of an unprecedented attempt to overwhelm an election process not accustomed to such tactics. The legitimacy of thousands of these ballots has also become an issue.
As mentioned, Arizona is one of the states whose counting procedures seem to be taking forever. This article was written Nov. 12, nine days after Joe Biden was announced by the media to be the winner, even though hundreds of thousands of Arizona votes had not been counted. Presently, the tallying continues, and Biden's lead is shrinking daily.
To many people's amazement, there is life in Arizona outside Phoenix and Maricopa County, although it sometimes doesn't appear that way.
Biden supporters insist there are not enough votes for Trump to surpass Joe's lead, therefore it's a waste of time and money to continue the process. Question is, how do they know until the procedure is finished?
Similar to betting on a horse race: A winner isn't declared halfway through the first curve -- the jockey and horse actually have to run the full distance and be in first place when crossing the finish line. In motorsports, The Indianapolis 500 winner isn't determined by who's leading after 250 miles. A football game has four quarters, not three. Baseball is normally a nine-inning event.
Rules are made for a purpose -- it's when they are suddenly changed, modified or ignored that previously minor situations can evolve into major difficulties. Which might help to explain why most states voting and counting procedures went relatively smoothly, while a handful of others fell off the tracks.
Readers may recall a ballot discrepancy occurred in the Florida 2000 General Election which also required the intervention of the Supreme Court. In those days, Florida's ballots were a punch type, where the voter physically used a small pen-type device to punch a hole in the ballot indicating their particular choice of a candidate for that office.
Problems arose when some of the punched holes were not completely severed from the ballot, leaving something called a "hanging chad." Voting machines were not able to scan and record these ballots. As a result, many were rejected, ultimately requiring them to be recounted by hand.
The process took about a month before the court determined a winner.
Today, instead of a single state experiencing voting irregularities, multiple states are involved in various alleged conflicts.
The main difference between Florida twenty years ago and today is that a certain number of Florida's ballots were defective, necessitating a close examination to determine if the vote counted or not. Whereas, widespread accusations of ballot fraud, short counting, poll watching infractions, computer software malfunctions, and a litany of other suspicious activities has plagued this year's election.
While the argument a recount may not yield sufficient votes to reverse the presidential result, fact is there continues to exist obvious major discrepancies in the voting process. At least in several states.
It's unknown how long it will take national and state officials to rectify the situation, or if the Supreme Court will become more involved. When lawyers and advocates get entangled, everything is on the table.
Perhaps the simplest and least lengthy process would be to have an election redo in the contested states. Only this time under strict guidance with the polls and ballot recording offices staffed with an abundance of authorized officials and security personnel to guarantee -- as much as possible -- the integrity of the vote count.
Still, if fraud and other unlawful activities are discovered occurring within the General Election, some kind of criminal action should be brought against suspects involved, regardless if the outcome of the ballot recount alters the election or not.
After all, bank robbers are prosecuted even if they didn't get away with the money.
Shouldn't election tampering receive the same justice? Otherwise, there is a very good chance we will be going through this nonsense again.