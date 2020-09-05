You know it’s serious when the mainstream media is becoming concerned over the never-ending rioting plaguing many of the nation’s communities.
Until recently, CNN, MSNBC, NBC and other news outlets have explained the rioting as a continuing consequence of the Memorial Day death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis Police Department. Recently, another police shooting of a Black citizen in Kenosha, Wis. ignited an intense riot in that city, destroying about 30 businesses.
The summer has been plagued with costly and destructive civil disturbances. Black Lives Matter, and other groups have burned, looted and wrecked large portions of Portland, Oregon, Chicago, Seattle, New York City, Atlanta, and Washington, D.C., resulting in numerous injuries and deaths.
The chaos is almost unbelievable, further enhanced by reluctant police agencies, hampered in their enforcement efforts by mayors and governors who have refused, for whatever reasons, to quell the anarchy.
Until a few days ago, Joe Biden, Democratic candidate for president, hadn’t commented on the mayhem, prompting several news commentators to wonder why? Nor were the riots mentioned during the Democratic Party National Convention in mid-August — even as Portland continued to suffer from unrestrained disturbances.
Don Lemon, a popular CNN news commentator, must have experienced an epiphany of sorts when he remarked on Aug. 25, “The rioting has to stop. It’s showing up in the polling. It’s showing up in focus groups. It is the only thing right now that is sticking.”
Since Democrats are starting to experience negative polling because of the turmoil, the subject is suddenly newsworthy. Never mind the Dems were neutral or even supportive of the disturbances previously, believing the upheavals would reflect badly upon the Republicans; overlooking the fact most of the cities experiencing rioting and looting are Democratically controlled, and have been for decades.
Lemon further expressed his new found interest by saying “I think this is a blind spot for Democrats. I think Democrats are ignoring this problem or hoping it will go away. And it’s not going to go away. The problem is not going to be fixed by election day, but what they can do, and I think Joe Biden may be afraid to do it, I’m not sure, maybe he won’t, maybe he is, he’s got to address it. He’s got to come out and talk about it.”
“I’m not sure, maybe he won’t, maybe he is” gibberish is typical media opinion reporting, spoken to the camera in order to portray an aura of knowledge on the topic, when in reality it is simply an effort to mumble through the obvious; a half-hearted excuse to explain a lack of interest on the rioting issue until it could no longer be ignored.
However, Lemon makes one credible suggestion when he recommends Joe Biden “come out and talk about it.”
Maybe that’s exactly what Joe will do when he faces President Trump in the upcoming debates. Unless he listens to Nancy Pelosi’s advice to stay away from the debate stage and doesn’t mud wrestle with the president.
Biden and Pelosi, two past-their-prime-geezer-politicians with no vision, other than promoting a socialist agenda to counter a president whose optimism of the future is in stark contrast to the Dems dark images of racism, social discrimination and victimization.
Joe had better stick to simple one-liners denouncing President Trump as the worst president ever, while watching his own poll numbers shrink from exposure to Democratic “Green New Deal” ambitions and a reluctance to address the civil unrest now taking place outside the Halls of Congress.
It wasn’t a “peaceful” mob shoving, pushing and cursing Republican convention participants as they exited the White House lawn Thursday evening, Aug. 27 — including Kentucky Senator Rand Paul and his wife.
Nope, it was a mixture of buffoons and roving agitators — combined with a reduced police presence — which allowed assaults and physical violence to nearly escalate out of control.
Sen. Paul later commented on the situation “We can’t walk down the streets in D.C. safely now. That’s how bad it is. They were inciting a riot, and they would have killed us had the police not been there.”
By the way, did I mention Washington, D.C., is managed by a Democratic mayor and city council?
Biden may be many things to many people, but having a realistic perception of current events seems a little out of reach.
He’s been a professional politician for nearly a half-century and well over half his life, has run for president twice before, and now we’re being encouraged to believe he unexpectedly has the mental and physical capacity to “Build Back Better.”
Build “What” back better?
Mike Bibb lives in Safford