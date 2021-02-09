New Mexico has recently rectified a legal fallacy concerning jaguars, the Endangered Species Act (ESA), and land use. A federal judge from the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals finally overturned the “critical habitat for jaguars” designation of lands in that state. Arizona would be wise to follow suit.
In 2014, following constant lawsuits from “nonprofit” environmental groups, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS), an agency within the Interior Department and the one that enforces the ESA, caved in, threw science under the bus, and designated “critical habitat” for the jaguar, Panthera onca, within the two states. A total of 764,207 acres of land were chosen, four units in Arizona and two in New Mexico.
The jaguar was initially listed as endangered in 1972 under the Endangered Species Conservation Act, the precursor to the 1973 ESA that is still in effect today. The relatively few individuals that have migrated north across our border in modern times have been strictly protected in the USA. All of them have been males, most have returned to Mexico or simply disappeared (one was killed at the hands of the Arizona Game and Fish Dept.). Breeding populations are found only in Mexico, Central America, and South America, where the majority of the big cats reside.
In 2015 the FWS was taken to court by the New Mexico Cattle Grower’s Association, the New Mexico Livestock Bureau, and the New Mexico Lands Council. Livestock producers stated that the restrictions imposed under the federal critical habitat ruling would curtail access to grazing lands and water, halt wild lands fire management burns and fencing, add millions of dollars of regulatory costs, and threaten livelihoods that go back for generations.
Tellingly enough, the FWS itself has proclaimed in writing that designating critical habitat for endangered species “provides little additional protection”, “consumes significant amounts of available conservation resources”, and “provides little real conservation benefit, is driven by litigation and the courts rather than biology”. Being “inundated with lawsuits” does indeed “reduce the scarce funds available for direct and tangible conservation actions”.
So why would environmental “charity” organizations like the Tucson-based Center for Biological Diversity (CBD) sue when they know full well they are making things worse, not better, for wildlife? Two reasons: money of course, it’s the main way they fill their coffers, on top of donations; and because they can. It is no coincidence that of the many people the CBD currently employs, 54 of them are lawyers, not biologists.
And why would the FWS give up their scientific credibility by falsely claiming that this “critical habitat” for jaguars in Arizona and New Mexico is “essential for the conservation of the species” (not just a couple of individuals at the northern most fringe of their range)? That one is harder to answer. Certainly they get tired of being brow-beaten in the media by environmental spokespeople spouting easily refuted lies, and the money drained off from real wildlife protection work is disheartening. But there is more to it than that. It’s an obvious lack of backbone and professionalism. Or maybe they just got lazy? Could be all of the above.
Lies, conspiracy theories, and wacko groups with unfathomable agendas are all the rage nowadays, but they’re not just found in Washington, D.C., paramilitary camps in the woods, or dingy rural bars. The wildlife arena has had such proponents occupying city office buildings for a long time now and they do nothing but hurt any real conservation causes on the ground.
Ranchers like those in the Malpais Borderlands Group in southern Arizona are much better stewards of the land, for both livestock and all sorts of indigenous wildlife, than the majority of people giving credence to many questionable environmental groups.
When lies are perpetuated about wildlife, its status and needs, especially from government agency personnel that are supposed to be protecting it, they routinely backfire. “Shoot, shovel, and shut up” is apt to become the de facto answer to such miscreants and their untruths. And wildlife, especially endangered species, don’t need that.
It is past time for Arizona to insist that the jaguar “critical habitat” designation within the state be revoked. New Mexico is to be congratulated for doing just that.
Dexter K. Oliver is a freelance writer and wildlife consultant living in Duncan, AZ.