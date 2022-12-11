Santa wanted poster
ADOBE STOCK IMAGE

It was in the first or second grade that it happened. We were on the playground at Romeo Elementary School when my pal said he was worried about something that involved Santa Claus.

His concern involved the song “Santa Claus is Coming to Town.” He wore a frown as he asked me how Santa knew when we are sleeping and how he knows when we are awake. Having never thought about that, I just shrugged my shoulders.

