The soothing sound of crickets chirping at night. The sight of a bird, especially an uncommon one. The view of someone’s cryptic writing on a small handheld device.
What do they have in common? Much and nothing.
They represent different people’s views, appreciation of and focus on what is going on around them. For a great many youths and young adults, texting is a common, if not vital, part of life. Their attention is focused on the handheld devices — smartphones — and seem oblivious to their surroundings.
I cannot help but comment on what is already obvious to those of us born in the mid- or earlier 20th century: how the world has changed so dramatically from the last two decades of the previous century to the to the 21st. Pin it primarily on telecommunications — the computer and cell phone.
There are those of us who grew up and were well into adulthood before computers became commonplace. The idea of cell phones, much less smartphones, would have seemed like science fiction, like communication devices seen on Star Trek.
Neither were there videos nor video games for entertainment — or distraction. But there was pinball. Those of who played it loved to hear the ringing of it when a metal ball bounced off the round bumpers.
Whether sitting on one’s porch or lying in bed, the sound of crickets chirping was like a balm or a serenade for sleep. There are some of us fortunate enough to still have crickets in the bushes and vines outside our bedroom walls. They signal that day is done and the time to rest has come.
There was no anxiety over what late-night messages may have been missed on the smartphone.
A few months ago I was awakened not long after sunrise by the sharp chirping of a bird. The sound was not only loud, it was unfamiliar. The sound was nothing like the chirping of sparrows or other feathered creatures with which I was quite familiar.
I dragged myself self out of bed, poured a cup of strong coffee and sat on my porch. The chirping had ceased, but soon resumed. A bird with which I was not familiar landed in the peach tree by the porch.
My reaction was a quiet “Wow!” and “What the….?” The bird was mostly black with red markings. The crown on its head and its body looked exactly like those of a cardinal. I had seen cardinals a few times, but they always were red-feathered with black trim. I said to myself, “Well, wonder of wonders. Is that a cardinal, but with its colors reversed?”
A few hours later, I was driving down the street when I saw two girls, probably in their early teens, on the sidewalk walking side by side. The attention of each was focused on their smartphones and their thumbs appeared to be moving rapidly on the devices. The visual encounter was brief as I was focused on driving.
What I also noticed in that brief moment was that the girls were passing by a tall bush. In that bush were birds skittering about. They were different kinds of birds, some slightly larger than others, that were either being playful or perhaps challenging each other over whose territory the bush should be. Maybe they were copping a buzz from the berries of that bush.
I could not help but wonder what all the birds’ fluttering, flitting and flapping of wings was about.
The girls were oblivious to the action in the bush. With heads down, their complete attention was on their smartphones.
A few moments later my cell phone rang. I did not even look at it as I was passing through some tight traffic, so I did not answer it.
When I arrived at my destination I punched a button on the phone that automatically dialed the number I had not responded to while driving. A woman answered the call. I identified myself and said I was returning her call. The woman at first sounded puzzled. She eventually said, “Oh, I’m so sorry. I must have dialed the wrong number.”
Walt Mares is the former editor of the Copper Era newspaper. He lives in Clifton.