The violent assault on the U.S. Capitol on January 6 was at best a display of unfettered privilege. More troubling was that this terrorist attempt to take over the Capitol was the first insurrection since the Civil War.
Individually, the mob was lawless, obstructive, and dangerous. Collectively, this mob was an unchecked threat to the foundation of our Nation’s democracy and an affront to all American citizens.
The belief held by so many of us—that the peaceful, democratic transition of power will happen without fail—was shattered as we watched as hordes of delusional criminals entered the Capitol grounds, broke windows, looted, assaulted police officers. One police officer died in the mob assault. The mob threatened elected officials who were attempting to do their Constitutional duty and certify the 2020 Presidential Election results.
Members of Congress were ushered to safety in the midst of debating the legitimacy of Arizona’s electors. As an Arizonan, I find this not just offensive, but damaging. The mob was attacking my vote. The mob was attacking the vote of my neighbors, and record numbers of tribal members that voted.
Whether you agree with the outcome or not, those electors represent the legitimate outcome of the presidential election in Arizona. Incredibly, the mob was incited by lies issued by President Trump and his enablers that the election was stolen by a vast conspiracy of Democrats, George Soros, Venezuela and even the Clinton Foundation. It was of no consequence that over 60 courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court, and even Attorney General Barr found not one shred of evidence to support the lies.
Terry Ramber is the chairman of the San Carlos Apache Tribe