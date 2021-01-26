It is the first time in a few years that Clifton has come closest to having a winter wonderland. The surrounding hills and steep canyon walls were covered with a heavy blanket of snow Tuesday morning, Jan. 26.
Limbs on the leafless trees made for an interesting spectacle. The snow-covered roofs of houses and cars on the street revealed that quite a bit of snow had fallen.
It was a beautiful and welcome sight after having experienced the summer of 2020 with its record heat and the continuing drought in Arizona.
What made it particularly enjoyable for two retirees, a husband and wife who live in South Clifton, was to stand in their front yard or sit on their front porch and enjoy the sight of white that blanketed Clifton. What stood out in their yard were a bare-limbed peach tree and cacti – a huge century plant, and a saguaro, all trimmed in white.
What appealed most to the husband is he did not have to go out and about as he had during his youth while living in Colorado. When he thinks of snow and cold what often comes to mind are the freezing cold early mornings in the high altitude of his native San Luis Valley. It was quite common for the temperature at sunrise to be 30 or 40 degrees below zero.
He will never forget the morning in Alamosa in November 1979 when the temperature sank to 64 below zero. Ouch!
In Clifton on this Tuesday morning it was 32 degrees. That is the point at which water freezes but with his Colorado experiences he thought 32 was mild. Very mild. Wearing a wool sweater and a heavy coat made it quite comfortable for the man to sit on his porch and have a good hot cup of coffee while checking out the scenery.
A thought went back to the previous night, Monday, in Morenci. He and his wife had walked from their hangout near the Starbucks coffee shop to the Bashas’ grocery store, a distance of about 300 yards. They walked there in a light rain.
After doing some shopping they headed back to their hangout where their cars were parked. Upon leaving the Basha’s portico that provides protection from the elements, summer sun and rain, they were immediately hit by a heavy, wet and blinding snowfall. They had difficulty seeing as they crossed a parking lot by the Morenci club. About 50 yards on they stopped for shelter in the adjacent library’s portico. The man was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and the portico’s lights revealed his chest was covered with heavy, wet snow.
With grocery bags in hand the couple dashed to their respective cars. Both vehicles were covered with snow.
The man’s hands were freezing cold. He only had a thin pair of gloves and they were soaking wet. When he entered his car he turned its heater on high and placed his hands over heat vents. His hands were so cold and numb he could not so much as manage moving a steering wheel. It took about 15 minutes for his hands to sufficiently warm up enough to drive.
His wife had much warmer gloves and later said she had no problems. Her hands were plenty warm.
On his way home the man thought of how and why he has repeatedly said he hates snow. It can be the source of much misery if a person is not adequately prepared for it. Even when a person is prepared it can still be miserable. He recalled having to drive in blinding snowstorms in Colorado. He most remembered digging a four-foot deep trench to accommodate water pipes at his mother’s home. They had been in a three-foot deep trench and had frozen solid.
At the time the temperature in the Valley did not rise above 0 degrees for more than a month. Digging in frozen ground was absolutely miserable, but necessary.
Coming out of Morenci Monday night the snowfall was heavy but let up completely as he drove down the hill to Clifton situated 4,000 feet lower in elevation than Morenci. Upon arriving in Clifton and judging by the pools of water on the highway he saw there had only been a heavy rain. Great. No snow, he thought.
The man was grateful as he and his wife sat down for supper in their warm home. That was followed by a nice warm bed and a good night’s sleep.
He did not wake up until about 8:30 Tuesday morning. The first thing his wife said to him was that it had snowed and everything looked so beautiful. He thought to himself “Bah, humbug” or something like that.
Upon opening the front door the man was struck by the scene. It was in fact beautiful. He stood on the porch, coffee cup in hand and admitted to himself, "Yesiree, everything does look mighty beautiful."
It was a winter wonderland.
That and the fact he did not have to be out working or driving in it and knowing he could retreat into a cozy warm home any time he chose to make everything all the more special.