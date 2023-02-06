Fourteen environmental groups are seeking protections for coyotes on the grounds they are too difficult to distinguish from Mexican gray wolves. Coyote are slender with a pointed muzzle and relatively longer, more pointed ears than wolves. They typically weigh 20 to 45 pounds, and possess legs and feet that are more delicate.
If the ubiquitous coyote is indeed the trickster of Native American folklore, the lawyers for 14 environmental groups have taken a page from that rascal’s playbook. The usual culprits are on record here, such as the Center for Biological Diversity, The Rewilding Institute, the Sierra Club, WildEarth Guardians, as well as Great Old Broads for Wilderness, Plan B to Save Wolves, etc. They have petitioned Debra Haaland, secretary of interior, and Martha Williams, director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS), to designate coyotes as “endangered” throughout the lower halves of Arizona and New Mexico.
Since coyotes expanded their range considerably after the 19th century and may be found from Central America, throughout Mexico, north through Canada to Alaska, and from coast to coast in the United States they would hardly seem to need such a label under the federal Endangered Species Act (ESA). The fact they are steadily increasing this distribution as humans alter the landscape only adds to the confusion.
But this is really not about coyotes but rather the reintroduction of Mexican gray wolves to the Southwest. That ill-conceived, improperly planned, and constantly problem-plagued project designed to provide jobs for college graduates with degrees in biology so they wouldn’t have to flip burgers at Wendy’s is once again being set up to go off the rails. One would hope that rational science would rule the day but don’t hold your breath for that. Both the Department of the Interior and one of its agencies, the FWS, have a regrettable track record of throwing science under the bus when faced with incessant legal challenges that take time and money away from the real business of managing wildlife and wildlands.
As Don Henley sang in his song, End of the Innocence, “the lawyers dwell on small details,” and that is certainly true here. In the Code of Federal Regulations, Title 50, Chapter 1, Subchapter B, Part 17, Subpart E, “Similarity of Appearance” is a little used regulation of the ESA. It allows the director of the FWS to designate a species that is not endangered or threatened with a “de facto” endangered/or threatened classification.
The criteria for such an action deals with how difficult it is to tell an endangered species from a related species that is not listed. There have been some Mexican gray wolves shot by people thinking they were coyotes, and they managed to avoid the draconian federal penalties of one year in jail and a $50,000 fine and/or a civil penalty of $25,000. This was due to the McKittrick Policy, a federal interpretation of criminal provisions in the ESA where it must be proved that a defendant knowingly and willfully killed an endangered species.
It should be noted that in the 25-year period of the so-far failed (going by their own goals, which routinely change) reintroduction program Mexican gray wolves have died from being hit by vehicles, rattlesnake bite, mountain lion predation, starvation, disease, capture myopathy caused by members of the wolf field team, as well as being shot by confused hunters. All of which should have been expected, considered, planned for and put down as approvable losses in what is after all an “experimental” population of wildlife.
Interior Secretary Haaland is a Laguna Pueblo tribal member and her influence in New Mexico could be seen there when trapping was banned on public lands except for Native Americans trapping for “religious” purposes. And trapping was not banned on Indian reservations. “Do as I say, not as I do,” some might exclaim. Her FWS has jurisdiction over the petition to define coyotes as endangered in the Mexican Wolf Experimental Population Area (MWEPA), which includes all land in Arizona and New Mexico south of I-40 to Mexico and from the California to Texas borders. By law they must respond within 90 days whether or not the request “presents substantial scientific or commercial information indicating that the petitioned action is warranted.” A lawsuit will surely follow if the feds don’t acquiesce.
If coyotes were indeed declared endangered throughout this vast area all legal hunting, trapping on private land and wildlife damage control of them would have to be curtailed. That would present an interesting situation since the omnivorous song dog of the Southwest doesn’t just like eating mesquite beans and prickly pear fruit but also house cats, small dogs, sheep, calves, chickens, and has been known to try for the occasional human child (from 3-year-old Kelly Keen being killed by one in California in 1981 to the 2-year-old toddler, also in California, who was grabbed with intent to kill this past December, not to mention the numerous attacks in between). Coyotes can, will and do routinely go over 6-foot, chain-link fence or block walls to make a meal out of beloved pets.
In 1997 the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) contacted me and twisted my arm to get a Nuisance Wildlife Control license from them so they could refer many of the complaints they got from the public concerning coyote depredation to me. I held such a license from then until 2022 and also a similar one in New Mexico for six years. Most problem wildlife can be caught and removed utilizing cage traps but footholds (they are NOT legholds) are necessary for the more wary coyote. I quickly learned two things: Most people are now so far removed from the natural world that they don’t have a clue about wildlife, and those who most loudly profess their “love” for predators quickly change their tune and want them ALL killed once a favorite cat or dog has been processed into a steaming pile of coyote scat. Nobody with a pet, livestock or a small child wants a wolf or coyote in their backyard. And I mean nobody.
Jack London put it succinctly when he characterized the natural world as “kill or be killed; eat or be eaten,” as did Alfred, Lord Tennyson with, “Nature, red in tooth and claw.” To which I’ll add my own Japanese style 17 syllable haiku to sum up the essential cycle:
White weasel, feeding,
Blood on its muzzle,
Won’t hear the wings of the owl.
It doesn’t take the sight of a grizzly bear killing a bull elk to reinforce exactly what goes on in nature. I have watched the backyard drama of a half-ounce short-tailed shrew hunt down, tear apart and devour a meadow vole three times its size with impressive ferocity. And I have seen coyotes do the same thing with a mule deer doe.
The 14 petitioners signed onto this latest craziness have barely hidden agendas against anyone who doesn’t fit their model of upright citizenship. If a person is a vegetarian, against hunting, trapping and fishing (except for fly fishing catch and release); doesn’t raise livestock (llamas and dwarf horses might be OK); has a pair of expensive Swarovski binoculars and a tweety bird life list, and sends enough money to their “environmental non-profits” (some of which rake in millions of dollars), they will be appreciated. All others are condemned or at least suspect. It’s a classic case of city dwellers (most Americans nowadays) versus rural sensibilities. By the first week of March we should know the outcome.
Dexter K. Oliver is a freelance writer who has more than six decades with hands-on wildlife experience, including both Mexican gray wolves and coyotes. He lives in Duncan.