I wish I could claim the title as my own, but it was first used in 1729 by the Anglo-Irish writer Jonathan Swift.
He is probably best remembered for another of his satirical efforts, “Gulliver’s Travels,” but his treatise “A Modest Proposal” helped put his name in the vanguard of deep thinkers during his lifetime.
Millennials, grasping at any straws to ensure their future on a small planet undergoing a climatic sea change, may well want to dust off a copy of Swift’s proposition, adjust the target population to Baby Boomers, and somehow find the strength to apply equally draconian measures to the current situation.
Actually, the full heading of Swift’s most contentious work was “A Modest Proposal for Preventing the Children of Poor People from Being a Burden to Their Parents or Country, and for Making Them Beneficial to the Public.” In both the 18th and 21st centuries, this seemed a mouthful and it became shortened to the more popular three-word caption. Because overpopulation, unemployment, poverty, and starvation were very real predicaments in the British Isles at the time, Swift offered “a fair, cheap, and easy method” as a solution.
Since so many children were dying from starvation anyway, Swift’s answer was for the government to fatten them up and sell them as food and a source of leather to the wealthy segment of society. There were even detailed recipes given for this “excellent nutritive meat.” He did note that, “Some scrupulous people might be apt to censure such a practice as bordering upon cruelty.” Since the rich had “already devoured most of the parents” anyway, he didn’t anticipate much of an outcry.
Fast-forward to the present day and the large portion of society reasonably seen as an equally existential threat to future generations of not only humans but all fauna and flora: Baby Boomers. Yes, it is no longer that poverty-ridden, hapless group targeted in Jonathan Swift’s time but the swollen mass of American individuals born between 1943 and 1964. The so-called Baby Boomers, whose presence ushered in another golden era in our nation’s history. The best cars, the best music, good paying jobs and the rapid advancement in medicine were the backdrop to the most copious consumption of finite natural resources ever seen.
Of course, it couldn’t last and the repercussion for emerging nations was the realization that they would never be able to have it as good as we did, even though some of them would jealously make the attempt. The Baby Boomers flaunted their affluence, their birth-right consumerism, and their cavalier attitude toward the future of life on planet Earth.
Now, approximately 47 percent or 34 million of them are retired, with 10,000 more being added to that number every day. Some of these individuals will be lucky to have enough money just to live on a diet of cat food but others will be able to continue the trends they became accustomed to during their “productive” years.
This includes incessant travelling in their SUVs, RVs, buses, private aircraft and, perhaps most importantly, on large commercial airplanes. The carbon footprint of these Baby Boomers with expendable pensions is causing small islands around the world to disappear. It needs to be monitored by the Millennial and Post-Millennial generations and the culprits constrained or perhaps put in renewable energy work camps.
Many of the other detrimental habits of the Baby Boomers generation will also have to be scrutinized and dealt with in order to safeguard any viable future for life on the planet.
Some Baby Boomers are known to actually frequent post offices, not only wasting precious, polluting fossil fuel getting there but also demanding the destruction of oxygen-producing trees used for the archaic purpose of letters and envelopes.
In addition to such missives that were once a lynchpin of our culture, from the hand-written letters of George Washington in the Library of Congress to the collection of Ernest Hemingway’s correspondence in the John F. Kennedy Library, a great number of Baby Boomers still prefer to read their news in paper form rather than electronically. The time is coming when these people will need to be tracked down, re-trained if possible, or sent to those work camps if deemed incorrigible.
Bounties will probably have to be placed on the heads of Baby Boomers who continue with such crude pastimes as hunting and fishing, wasting water on private swimming pools or golf courses, and owning methane gas producing livestock. Such incentives may be enough to pry Millennials away from their video games and out into the real world to help save it for themselves.
More land will need to be paved over for these younger generations who find walking on anything but concrete and asphalt a strange and unnerving experience. A new modest proposal will emerge, one labeled “Preventing Baby Boomers from Being a Burden to their Offspring or Country and Making Them Beneficial to the Public.”
Disclaimer: Dexter K. Oliver is a member of the Baby Boomer generation and has a carry permit for concealed weapons.