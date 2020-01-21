We’re writing this Sunday, two days before the start of the impeachment trial of the president. Which means we have no idea how things have gone thus far.
For all we know, the trial commenced and the senators voted 53-47 to dismiss the charges. A week ago, Republican leadership said that dismissal would not occur, but then again those same Republicans swore an oath to be impartial jurors in the impeachment trial, even after Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell said, “I’m not an impartial juror; this is a political process.”
Given that McConnell has already pledged to violate his oath, we have zero confidence in the rest of the Senate sticking to its word.
And, more than the eventual outcome of the trial, that is what has us most worried about impeachment.
For as long as we’ve been politically aware (our first political memory is Nixon vs. Humphrey in 1968), we’ve been told we can’t trust any politicians.
“They’re all crooks, out to only line their own pockets and fatten the wallets of their cronies,” our grandmother used to say. Granted, she was a child of the Depression and had an extreme mistrust of anyone upper middle class and above, but we could certainly see her point with the escalation of the Viet Nam War and the beginnings of Watergate.
But it was also Watergate that showed us that, when push comes to shove, American politicians would do the right thing . . . at least, most of them.
When Nixon released the tapes and the country heard his involvement in the break-in of Democratic campaign headquarters, in his own voice, even Nixon’s staunches supporters changed course and told the president he had to go.
We saw it again after 9/11. Both sides of aisle came together to mobilize against al-Qeada and, when it was discovered the country was misled on the reason to invade Iraq, again both Republicans and Democrats came together to denounce the Bush administration for misleading the public and Congress.
However, following the rise of the Tea Party — a group that puts corporate profit ahead of the good of the nation — we don’t have that confidence any longer.
The same politicians who called for evidence and witnesses in the impeachment of Bill Clinton — men and women who were correct in their demands — are now ignoring the mountain of evidence accruing in the current Ukraine scandal.
One side of the aisle is praising the obstruction by the White House —refusing to obey subpoenas and blocking witnesses from testifying — which should bother everyone, regardless of political affiliation.
When the law is being ignored, and the law-breaker praised for defying the law, we have no hope that a true and fair trial will occur.
Which should bother the president as much as it bothers us. Because, with the fix already in, he will always be thought of the guilty man who got away with it, not the innocent man found not guilty by a preponderance of the evidence.
Don’t believe us? What’s your first thought when we say Clinton and OJ Simpson?
That’s right — guilty men who got away with it.