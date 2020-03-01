It may be politically popular, but we’re not sure it’s safe.
Our locally elected state Sen. David Gowan is sponsoring a bill that could encourage drivers to exceed the speed limit. Or at least make them think less about it.
Last Wednesday, fellow legislators in the Senate gave approval to SB1669 which would eliminate criminal prosecution for anything less than 20 miles over the speed limit.
Drivers going 10 miles over the limit would no longer be cited for speeding, but could be issued a ticket of not more than $15 for wasting gas.
The bill even eliminates any consequence on insurance coverage. Even drivers who do get pulled over need not worry, because authorities would be prohibited from reporting the violation to the insurance company.
Gowan’s bill would make it more likely that drivers will push the gas pedal to 85 on interstate highways, and 75 on state thoroughfares, with little concern of getting a ticket. Those willing to take a bit more risk — without incurring a lot more penalty — will set the speedometer at 95 when traveling I-10 to Tucson and Phoenix.
Here’s the good news concerning Gowan’s bill.
The National Motorists Association reports that since 1995 when speed limits were raised to 75 and 80 mph in some states including Arizona, the death rate on the highways has fallen dramatically. The injury rate has fallen too. The 40 states that have raised their speed limits to 65 or above have not seen much difference at all in their injury rates from those states that kept their speed limits at 55. The nation’s roads and highways are “safer than ever” according to statistics provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Here’s the bad news concerning Gowan’s bill.
Driving at a higher speed assumes that the roads and bridges being traveled are “safe.” We’re more confident in “putting the pedal to the metal” when the surface being covered is smooth and solid. That’s not always the case in Arizona, which has fallen behind in raising enough revenue to keep up with road repairs and maintenance.
As we reported earlier this week, Sen. Gowan and other Republicans — including Gov. Doug Ducey — will probably kill another bill which seeks to raise the gas tax to generate more revenue for road repairs.
If state lawmakers want to do the politically popular thing and make it easier to break the speed limit, then they must also act to improve the safety of Arizona roads and bridges.
It’s irresponsible to encourage motorists to drive faster without also addressing the need for more revenue to maintain and repair our state’s roadways.
Reprinted from Sierra Vista Herald/Review