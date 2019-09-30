Are Democrats willing to sacrifice the White House in 2020 to get what they say America wants?
That’s a question the Dems should be asking themselves as both sides of the aisle react to Speaker Pelosi’s declaration of an official impeachment inquiry to President Trump’s actions involving Ukraine.
After the whistleblower said something untoward occurred, and both Trump and Rudy Giuliani admitted they had, indeed, pressured Ukraine to dig up dirt on Trump’s political opponent, the president did what he usually does when caught with his hands in the cookie jar: He tried to deflect attention onto others, claiming it’s they who are doing something wrong.
On Sept. 24, Trump tweeted, “The Democrats are so focused on hurting the Republican Party and the President that they are unable to get anything done because of it, including legislation on gun safety, lowering of prescription drug prices, infrastructure, etc. So bad for our Country!”
Now, we realize he absolutely has no desire to enact meaningful reform on any of those issues; however . . .
The president will need some big wins — and he needs to convince independent and undecided voters to look past his previous indiscretions/illegal activities — to have a chance at re-election.
He can get those wins by basically taking over the Democratic Party’s platform and proposing a number of moves, including:
• Proposing a massive infrastructure spending bill
• Telling the Senate to take action on the House’s bills on background checks and red flag laws for firearms
• Actually working with the Gang of Eight on a plan to lower drug costs instead of pretending prescription prices have already dropped.
And if he really wanted to take the air out of the impeachment balloon, he would call in Pelosi, Schumer and McConnell and tell them it’s time for true health-care reform, protecting those with pre-existing conditions and offering low-cost options for those who are unable to obtain health insurance.
The Senate has shown zero backbone when it comes to President Trump, so if he deviated from the Republican policy of stonewalling, they would go along. Perhaps a few would grouse, but they would still toady and do the president’s bidding.
And the president has shown, throughout his entire life, that he holds no core belief other than making money and self-aggrandizement. He has no respect for the rule of law, so switching something as minor (in his mind) as policy from Republican to Democratic is a no-brainer.
The president isn’t smart enough to come up with this defense on his own, but we think someone in the White House is likely working on a way to broach the subject to him. Granted, it would result in the resignations of Pompeo, Mulvaney and Stephen Miller (no loss), but Trump only cares about himself and his daughter.
The House will still impeach because too many Democrats are focused on just one thing — harming Trump — but, with those massive legislative actions under way, there’s no way the Senate will vote to convict, even with the president already admitting to having done what he’s accused of.
The Democrats will have gotten what they say the American public really cares about.
And Trump would likely win another four-year term, allowing him, his family and businesses the opportunity to continue profiting off the backs of the American taxpayer.
Which means the Democrats have to ask themselves: Is it better to get the things the American public wants and needs, or better to get Trump out of the White House?