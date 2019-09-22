A very smart person we know recently changed the way we view social media, specifically Facebook.
This person uses Facebook in two different ways — to stay connected to friends and family and to promote a business.
It was the business side on which this person commented, “I used to think Facebook was like the newspaper. Now I know it’s like radio”
We had to think about that for a moment before we came to the realization that statement may be the 21st century’s first great quote.
We originally though much the same way. One posts on Facebook — thoughts about season one of “The Boys,” what happened when trying a new recipe, remembrances about loved ones past and rants about the length of time sitting in a fast-food drive-thru, for example — and others read it. Just like a newspaper, it’s there for all to see.
Except it isn’t.
You can be friends in real life, but if you aren’t friends on Facebook, your real-life friends will not see your brilliant treatise on how not everyone likes almonds and Hershey’s could make billions if it only offered a milk chocolate version of Mounds.
Or perhaps you posted your thoughts on the scourge that is men wearing socks with sandals in a group your friends aren’t a part of. Or perhaps your Facebook friends stayed friends but opted to no longer follow you because every other thing you post is a love/hate meme about Trump-Pelosi-McConnell-Schumer.
Yes, what you posted is there, but not everyone sees it. And when it comes to business pages, it gets even harder to be seen.
That’s because Facebook is a publishing company. If you plan to do business on Facebook, Facebook wants a taste of your action. So if you aren’t paying to “boost” your post, or aren’t buying ads, fewer and fewer people are going to see what you are promoting.
Mind you, we don’t believe there’s anything wrong with Facebook seeking to make money from the marketing of businesses — that’s part of what newspapers do, too.
Radio does as well and, just like radio, not everyone on Facebook is going to receive your message at the same time — and sometimes not at all.
We don’t believe anyone listens to radio continuously from the time they wake to the time they go to bed at night, so it’s likely the average person will not hear a specific commercial. That’s why radio salespeople encourage business people to purchase multiple ads throughout all day parts. The more ads airing at different times of the day, the more likely an average person is to hear the ad.
Yes, it’s more expensive, but it’s the only way to come close to ensuring the maximum possible number of people hear the ad . . . that is, if those people are listening to that station, of which there is no guarantee.
Facebook is exactly the same way. A post will not be seen by every target customer — some may, but most will likely not. That’s because if all a business’ customers did see it, there would be no incentive for the business to purchase boosts or ads. So it’s hit and miss (too often miss) — a post may be seen today or in a week; there’s just no way of knowing.
We routinely caution local businesses to not solely rely on social media for marketing. We’ve seen too many businesses close their doors because they didn’t use every marketing tool at their disposal — newspaper, radio, direct mail, billboard, movie theaters and, yes, Facebook, too.
Just be sure to understand the strengths and limitations of each marketing tool.