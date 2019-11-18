Last Week a fourth Republican jumped into the race for the congressional seat that represents Greenlee and Graham counties.
We understand why. This is considered a battleground district because it’s one of the few not completely gerrymandered to vote one way or another. We’ve had Republicans and Democrats represent us in Congress and, given that Democrat Tom O’Halleran holds the seat, it’s no wonder that a number of Republicans believe they have what it takes — and the support — to take O’Halleran down.
However, we do admit to being slightly puzzled by the thought process behind being the fourth to announce a candidacy. Sure, one could look at a candidate and say, “He has no experience at the state level, let alone at the national level,” or, “She’s run before and lost, we don’t want to present damaged goods to the voter,” but that really only makes sense to use when there is one, maybe two others in the race.
Four just seems to us that no one will get the attention he or she really needs to unseat an incumbent, let alone splitting the very needed money. And this district, being one of the geographically largest in the nation, requires a lot of money even when there isn’t a full field running.
What really baffles us is the number of Democrats who have also decided to run.
As we said, a Dem holds the seat. If this were a district gerrymandered to always send a Democrat to Congress — such as some of the districts in the heart of New York, Chicago, Los Angeles or Phoenix — we could understand a primary challenge, because that’s really where the candidate will be elected. The general election against a Republican in those instances is simply pro forma.
That’s what Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez did to win her seat out of New York — once she knocked off the incumbent in the primary; it was easy sledding to win the general.
We assume that’s what at least two of the Democrats seeking a primary challenge of O’Halleran — Eva Putzova, of Flagstaff, and Larry Williams, of Chambers — are thinking. Both position themselves left of center (as Ocasio-Cortez did to incumbent Joe Crowley in 2016) while O’Halleran is an admitted moderate who likes to work across the aisle.
However, we have no idea what former state Sen. Barbara McGuire, of Kearny, is thinking. She’s far closer to O’Halleran in governing style than either Putzova or Williams, and could do some serious damage to the Dems’ chances of holding the seat.
Which is undoubtedly why Republicans are falling over themselves to run, seeing an incumbent being weakened by his own party.
Given that 2020 is also being viewed as a battleground election year — one in which almost every district is up for grabs thanks to the polarizing nature of President Trump — and voter turnout is expected to set a record, all eyes will be on the District 1 race.
Given that, we expect a few more Republicans to announce a candidacy sometime before the end of the year. However, wanting to run shouldn’t be the only criteria in deciding to run — candidates should also think, “Should I run.”
Obviously no one is asking himself or herself that question, because there are far too many in this crowded field already — on both sides — who would do far more good for both themselves and their respective parties to run for a different office, at either the state, county or local level.