Seems Greenlee County Sheriff Tim Sumner, is having some kind of issue with one of his deputies. In an effort to attract an on-duty officer’s attention, Sumner zoomed past her at 106 mph, after first creeping along at a modest 30 mph (“Sheriff Sumner named in grievance for harassment, speeding,” The Copper Era, Dec. 25, 2019).
The deputy responded, giving chase and stopping the vehicle a short time later.
All of this unpolice-like behavior taking place at night within a posted highway speed of 65 mph on U.S. Highway 70 in Greenlee County.
In a case of “he said/she said,” in which the deputy alleges on-going harassment by the sheriff, while the sheriff vehemently disagrees, it is the manner in which the highway incident happened that is unusual.
Now I have no personal knowledge of the traffic stop or the working relationship between the sheriff and the deputy. There may very well be some kind of legitimate dispute between the two. I’m sure an investigation into the matter will ultimately determine the legitimacy of each other’s claims.
However, what I don’t understand is why the sheriff decided to attract the deputy’s attention by intentionally driving in such an erratic manner along a public roadway? What would accelerating from 30 mph to 106 mph have to do with some kind of personal or working conflict?
Again, while I’m certainly not familiar with police policies regarding departmental quarrels. I sincerely doubt in attempting to resolve the problem that the sheriff is authorized to exceed the posted speed limit by more than 40 mph, especially considering it was not a matter of extreme urgency or public safety.
Even more bizarre, the sheriff defended his excessive speeding by stating that his “experience as a tactical driving instructor and clear driving conditions” permitted him to safely perform such stunts.
Maybe I’ll try that excuse the next time a judge asks me why I was driving like a maniac. “Well, sir, because of my former UPS career with over a million miles of safe driving, I figured I could speed by the highway officer in excess of 100 mph just to see if he was really paying attention.
“When he finally caught up and pulled me over, I complemented him on the good job he was doing and then inquired how his family was and if I’d see him in church Sunday.
“He informed me his family was well but the wife was having morning sickness again and that he would, indeed, be in church since he’d be giving a scripture lesson on the importance of obeying society’s laws and the penalties for failing to do so.
“I then thanked him for the speeding ticket and apologized for my errant behavior. He replied he was sorry he had to give me a citation, even though I wasn’t driving recklessly or endangering anyone while traveling at over 100 mph, but the law required it.
“Before leaving, he asked if he could place one of his reelection stickers on my vehicle’s rear bumper. In return, he promised to mention me in his next Facebook video.
“And that’s the truth, your Honor.”
After a few moments of intense reflection, the judge slowly leaned back in his chair and in a calm voice advised, “Mr. Bibb, that’s a very inventive yarn but I’m afraid your stupid conduct behind the wheel leaves me no choice but to impose the maxim penalty allowed by law. This court hereby sentences you re-register as a Democrat and to remain a Democrat for the duration of the sentence.”
“But your Honor,” I begged, “can’t you just order lethal injection instead?”