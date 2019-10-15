A few recent developments have us questioning the wisdom of not pursuing criminal charges against a sitting president.
Let us start by saying this is not specifically about President Trump, though the ongoing impeachment inquiry is what prompted this. Rather, we’re taking a historical view on the issue.
When Richard Nixon resigned the presidency, his successor, Gerald Ford, immediately issued a blanket pardon to Nixon before any charges could be filed. Ford’s reasoning was that the country just went through a long period of division — from civil rights and women’s rights protests; riots over the shooting deaths of Bobby Kennedy, Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr.; student takeovers of college campuses; the Kent State Massacre over the war in Vietnam; and the Watergate scandal. Ford believed that prosecuting Nixon would have furthered the divide rather than allowing the nation to move forward.
Shortly thereafter, the Justice Department issued its opinion that a sitting president should not be indicted. Given the often-divisive nature of our political system, it was believed that, unless a president’s party also held both houses of Congress, a president would see a constant barrage of indictments and would not be able to properly fulfill the duties of the presidency.
Most history scholars agree that Ford was right and the Justice Department opinion is the correct course of action; however, we’re not sure, mainly because we see today what happens when there are no consequences.
Iran-Contra, under Reagan, was the direct result of an administration knowing the president would not be held accountable due to the Justice opinion. We say that because shortly before the arms sales was enacted, Congress passed a law specifically prohibiting the deal, and yet the Reagan administration moved forward without a care in the world.
Fast and Furious, under Obama, is another example of an administration knowing it could do as it pleased without consequence because of the Justice opinion. Add in then-Attorney General Eric Holder’s refusing to honor congressional subpoenas and we see the basis for what’s happening today.
The Mueller Report laid out 10 provable instances of obstruction of justice, yet Mueller would not state definitively that the president obstructed justice because that would require charging the president, and the Justice opinion precludes such action. So the administration gets to claim innocence when there appears to be none.
The Trump administration has said with absolute clarity that it does not recognize the authority of Congress and will ignore requests to testify, demands for documents and subpoenas.
Lawyers under Attorney General William Barr, who has gone on record as saying he believes the powers of the presidency are far more expansive than laid out in the Constitution, recently argued in court against releasing more information from the Mueller Report, saying the court went too far in ordering the release of information in Watergate. The court did not agree.
Barr’s position is that the president is not subject to the same laws governing others, an opinion shared by presidential adviser Stephen Miller (“The powers of the president will not be questioned.”) and President Trump himself (“I am the chosen one,” and “I could stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn’t lose voters.”).
The Ford pardon and the Justice Department opinion have led us to this place — where an administration believes it is above the law, despite this nation’s justice system proclaiming that everyone is equal under the law.
Should Trump be impeached by the House (he will) and convicted by the Senate (unlikely), should the cabinet invoke the 25th Amendment and remove Trump due to his inability to carry out the duties of the office (even more unlikely), or should Trump resign before the impeachment (we think very likely) and Pence issue a blanket pardon, we believe we will see even greater disdain for the rule of law from a wanna-be-dictator in the not-so-distant future.
It’s time to enact a law and get rid of the Justice Department opinion that a president cannot be indicted. Because we believe that any elected official who flouts, ignores or breaks the law should be prosecuted and, if found guilty, punished. Up to and including the president.
No one is above the law, not even the President of the United States.