We very much like what Andrew Yang is adding to the race for the Democratic nomination for president.
What he’s adding is a serious focus on economics and the future of our nation’s workforce.
There are a number of topics being bandied about by the various Democratic hopefuls — climate change, universal health care, free college tuition, decriminalizing border crossings, etc. — but most are philosophical exercises rather than legitimate policy proposals.
For example, almost none of the candidates can come up with a working compromise on health care. Sure, the phrase “Medicare for all” keeps coming up but what that actually constitutes changes day to day with each candidate.
Yang, however, is the only one talking about the technological revolution that occurring right now and what it’s doing to today’s workforce . . . and the workforce of 10 years from now.
Frankly, Yang paints a scary picture about automation eliminating a vast number of blue-collar jobs, including truck drivers and retail workers. Heck, we’ve seen the beginnings of that in neighboring Graham County, with self-checkout eliminating register workers at Walmart and ordering kiosks at McDonald’s. Plus both mega corporations offer ordering via app, which also reduces workforce.
Yang’s solution is to put more money in the hands of every person, which will spur spending, thus creating more employment as well and entrepreneurship. He calls his plan the “Freedom Dividend” but in economic circles it’s known as universal basic income, or UBI.
Yang wants every adult 18 and older, regardless of income level, to receive $1,000 per month. He believes that adding a federal value-added tax on sales would pay for monthly expenditure —estimated at about $3 trillion per year —. In this way, he said, companies such as Amazon — which paid zero federal income tax despite recording $72 billion in revenue in 2018 — would be contributed to federal coffers.
He also said those already receiving federal benefits — such as Medicare/Medicaid, Social Security, SNAP, etc. — would either choose the current benefits, the $1,000 or a portion of the UBI that is the difference between current benefits and the $1,000 UBI.
Yang’s proposal has spurred serious debate in our household. On the one hand is the prospect of significantly more money being spent in the local economy. In Greenlee County, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, there are an estimated 6,894 adults 18 and older, which means an extra $6.9 million in disposable income per month, or $82.7 million per year.
If Greenlee residents spent just 10 percent of that money in Clifton or Duncan, it would mean an extra quarter million dollars in local taxes that would be used for roads, public safety, water and wastewater systems. And the more local spend locally, the more improvements can be made to the towns.
On the other hand is the question of whether people would spend responsibly. The likely answer is . . . no, at least for a portion of the population. There would be plenty of “large toy” purchases, trips out town bolstering economies elsewhere rather than where we live and, yes, likely some purchases of illegal substances.
Plus there will be people who think they won’t have to work with “free money” coming their way every month. We can’t imagine trying to live on just $12,000 a year, but we all know people who will try.
It’s a fair argument to make — not everyone will be responsible with his or her purchases. But there will be purchases and that’s what Yang is saying the economy needs, as well as capitalizing people with new business ideas. Not all will succeed, but some will, and that’s good for a workforce being phased out of jobs.
We’re not sure that Yang is the right person to be president, though we’re not discounting him, either. What we are sure about is he’s the only candidate addressing the real issue that’s already quietly impacting all Americans, and he’s the only one offering a potential solution.