Greenlee County Library System is asking for public input on a number of services, clubs and initiatives in the coming year.
In this issue, you’ll read that the libraries are asking what selections should be included in the Books Clubs. And last edition we told you the libraries were seeking input on maker spaces — collaborative spaces for making, learning and exploring.
While the public’s input is important, what should be taken from the requests is just how valuable libraries are to a community — and what we could lose if we fail to support them.
Libraries are more than the place to check out a book — they offer a safe space for children to discover what interests them, as well as foster of love a recreational reading. And studies have shown that children who love to read for fun typically perform better in school.
Libraries are also places for adults to learn about potential new hobbies and skills. Yes, we all have what Joe Scarborough calls a “Google machine” in our pockets, but a web search can’t compare to what you can learn when you have the support of live people — both librarians and fellow patrons.
Libraries also offer an opportunity as socialization — something vital as we age. As of this year, one in four Arizonans is 65 or older, and with age comes the risk of diminished mental capacity. The Alzheimer’s Association reports that regular human interaction is one of the key components to keeping the mind engaged and slowing the progress of Alzheimer’s disease.
One can even get seeds at the libraries, in order to grow healthy fruits and vegetable, as well as beautiful flowers, thanks the Arizona Cooperative Extension in Duncan and the Community Garden in Clifton.
Libraries are more than the place to get “Ivanhoe” two days before a book report is due — they are a cornerstone of a healthy, vibrant community.
We encourage everyone to stop in, see what the library has to offer, as well as give input on what programs you’d like to see.