It is the early 1960s. The location is the high-altitude San Luis Valley that straddles the Colorado-New Mexico border, and it is the dead of winter.

It is the small hours of the morning. Quiet reigns. There is frost on the edges of the kitchen window. It frames the bluish-white landscape revealed by a bright full moon. A sagebrush — chamiso — is draped with snow, resembling a dwarf covered and made immobile.

