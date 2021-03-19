I celebrated my one-year anniversary as the editor of the Eastern Arizona Courier and The Copper Era on March 9.
You've probably noticed that, up until now, I've not written any editorials. The reason is simple: I'm new to Eastern Arizona and opinion pieces should be written by someone who has all of their facts and knows what they're talking about. I'm sure readers wouldn't have appreciated the newcomer spouting off about something going on in the Gila Valley or Greenlee County without having the facts, the history or the vaguest clue about issues near and dear to your hearts.
Also, you don't need me to wax on about national politics. There's entirely too much of that going on elsewhere.
So why are you hearing from me now? A few reasons. First, it has been a year since I moved to Safford and I wanted to both make sure you knew there was a new editor at the paper and offer an explanation for my absence on the editorial pages.
Equally important, however, was I feel the need to explain some decisions I've made over the last year. While I hope Facebook posts aren't reflective of the views of the majority of our readers, clearly some of my decisions have not set right with some of you.
Most recently, I wrote a story updating readers on the recent and tragic death of an 18-year-old young man in a rollover crash. Despite what some may believe, I did not write about his being legally intoxicated to get "clicks" or to drive up subscriptions. Nor did I post the story without one iota of regard for his family.
I wrote the story because, until the sheriff's office released the report, very few knew what caused the car to roll. It is my duty as a journalist to cover the events in our community from all angles. Who, what, when, where, how and why are the tenets journalists live by.
A lesser-known tenet is, "Why should we care?" In this instance, it is my hope that reporting that the crash was alcohol-related will spark conversations around the dinner table between parents and the young adults they are raising. If we sweep the cause of every alcohol- or drug-related crash under the rug, this will never end. My heart goes out to his parents, but the story was not an indictment on this young man's character; he led an entire life that spoke to who he was and his death does not define him. Our story simply laid out the facts.
Next topic: our editorial pages. I get calls from both the right and the left about my publishing too much from "the other side." But did you know that readers have a great deal of control about what ends up on our opinion pages? Don't like something you've read? Write a column of your own. Or a Letter to the Editor. A mentor of mine explained it this way: The Op-ed pages are like a town square. They are a place where people with differing opinions can gather and share their thoughts, with civility. I do my best to fill those pages with political cartoons and columns from across the spectrum, but I'd much rather run columns and Letters to the Editors written by you about things you care about. I'd love to see columns about copper, cotton and cows, about local politicians and the decisions they make. Let me hear from you about your school board members and the condition of our roads. I'd love to run letters about the Good Samaritan who changed your tire or the neighbor who performed an act of kindness. Again, these pages give you the opportunity to share your thoughts.
Next subject: crime stories. No, I have not kept names of suspects and convicted criminals out of the paper because they are a member of one church or another.
Here's a promise I made: Unless they take place in public or involve a public figure, we will not report suicide or suicide attempts. You won't see most domestic violence cases, unless a gun was involved. Nor will you read the names of people accused of sexually abusing family members. Why? Because we choose not to exploit human tragedies. Are we sticking our heads in the sand and pretending these things don't happen? No. Suicides, sex offenses and domestic violence are subjects worth exploring, but not on an individual basis. Rather than compound a family's pain and run the risk of identifying victims, I've vowed to dig deep in order to explore how and why these tragedies keep occurring in our community and to report on the resources available to help the most vulnerable among us.
Which brings me to my last point. This year has been an incredibly difficult year for everyone and I've not met as many of you as I'd like. Things are looking up, though, and soon I hope to see you at meetings and events. But even if we don't meet in person, I invite you to pick up the phone, pick up your pen or pull a chair up to your computer and reach out. Even if you don't want to write a column or a Letter to the Editor, I want to hear from you. Whether it's about the state of the county or the state of the paper, I want to hear your thoughts. You can reach me at 928-428-2560 or kim@eacourier.com.