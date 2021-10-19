The last few years have been tough for everyone, especially our local businesses. Our staff got together and thought, what could we do to help come together and show our local businesses how much they mean to our community?
We decided to put together a “Readers’ Pick” contest and we need your help!
Readers’ Pick is a great way to support local businesses that have made your life better. It’s also a way to thank the hard-working people who keep our community going day in, day out.
Starting October 15 a nomination ballot became available online listing categories of businesses in the community and we’re also publishing it in the paper . We need you to nominate your favorites. The nomination period will run through October 29. After that, we’ll narrow it down to your Top 3 nominees in each category and you’ll vote for the Number One business or organization in each category.
Each winner will be announced and honored in November and have the privilege of displaying our “Readers’ Pick 2021” award. The best prize of all will be the knowledge they are supported and acknowledged by you, their customers, friends and family – their community.
Show your support and recognize these local businesses. Watch for nomination information soon in the print edition of our paper and go online to www.eacourier.com/readerspick to tell us about your favorite businesses!