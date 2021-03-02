Psychologists have an enviable profession. They get to conduct scientific studies of human behavior and brain function, find out what makes us tick and why. There has always been a vast pool of diverse subjects to draw from to compare “normal” conduct with aberrant tendencies, but never more so than now.
Those who deviate from the norms more than most can be as fascinating to analyze as the eyes of a fruit fly under a microscope. They are often given labels such as sociopath or psychopath, although doctors prefer the more politically correct term “antisocial personality disorder”. Whatever the appellation the key difference is that one set has a conscience, albeit a weak one, and the other doesn’t. Psychopaths know their actions are wrong but feel no qualms about them; sociopaths might feel a twinge of guilt but it won’t stop them from committing a crime.
Sociopaths usually make it plain they’re not interested in anyone but themselves, while psychopaths are often skilled actors who can pretend to be charming and emotionally involved with others when they really are not. Self-aggrandizing lying, lack of remorse, and an irresponsible, parasitic lifestyle are their hallmarks. Unlike those seen on TV or in movies and thriller books, most psychopaths are not coldblooded killers. They are not only found behind prison bars but live quite successfully among the rest of us, using their personality traits to get what they want, usually at the expense of others. Most of them are male.
The world, including the USA, has seen a long list from this infamous club, including Hitler, Charles Manson, David Koresh, Marshall Applewhite, and Jim Jones to name a few. What they had in common was an ability to attract disenfranchised, unhappy citizenry to their cause. What they sought was power, adulation, and wealth. Their lives have historically ended badly, by suicide or murder, and many of their followers died with them. Jim Jones, who ran the People’s Temple, famously coerced the deaths of over 900 men, women, and children in a single mass tragedy aided by cyanide-laced Kool-Aid.
Psychologists say that people follow such leaders for many reasons, including low self-esteem, lack of purpose in life, the desire for someone to take care of them, a chance to save the world, dislike of current society, feelings of alienation, even post-breakup blues. Recruitment processes are seductive and the participants don’t realize they’re being brainwashed. A cult is clinically defined as any group that offers complete reverence and devotion to a singular person or object and a willingness to abandon traditional societal values.
Unfortunately, thousands of cults have been recognized in the U.S. history, right up to today.
Also regrettable is that American politics attracts would-be leaders of such groups like carrion attracts flies. At the recent Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), a gold statue (ironically made in Mexico) of an ex-president was a fitting sign of idolatry for a political party now claiming to follow only its new messiah.
When the checks and balances of political power are tossed aside in favor of an individual icon, where does this leave a democratic society? Drinking the Kool-Aid.
Dexter K. Oliver is a freelance writer and wildlife consultant living in Duncan, AZ.