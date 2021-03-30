If you've gotten to know me over the past few years, you and I have probably had "the talk." No, I don't mean the teenaged one; this conversation is way less comfortable. It's about personal finance. What your situation is like. Where you're going with your money. Where your money is going without your intention.
See, I've pitched classes and learning events in the past, and they don't turn out many attendees. If any. Folks are interested in figuring out how to increase their income. Folks are not so interested in finding out how much of their income goes down the drain.
I have much more effect talking with people one-on-one, when prying eyes and others' gossiping aren't factors. When we can clear away all outside variables and really get down to brass tacks, it always boils down to behavior.
The pandemic, like the crash of 2008, revealed who was ready for a storm versus who had built their financial foundations on sand. Personal savings rates peaked in 2020 to over 12%. This happened in 2012, too. During "good years," that savings rate resides (un)comfortably under 10%, sometimes under 5% from 2005-07.
Examine people's behaviors during the pandemic. Many households increased savings, but many took advantage of the new, more lenient policies. 401k accounts got drained (penalty-free) to get into more debt. I noticed very few cars on sales lots, and many vehicles on the road with a temporary license plate. Lord knows where the stimulus checks went. (I didn't ask for the checks, but the federal government doesn't ask if I'd like my income withheld, so I'd say we're approaching even).
The extra cash flooding the system is a Band-Aid on a burst dam. This won't alleviate things. Changing personal behaviors will.
Do you really enjoy paying someone else's paycheck with your monthly truck payment? Does your money work for you? Or do you work for your money? Do you own your income, or do your debts own you?
That's really what's at the heart of this message. That's the conversation everyone needs to have with themselves if they're really going to succeed with money. I simply aim to jumpstart it.
Alek Miller lives in Morenci.