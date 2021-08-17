Today was the first day of school for my youngest granddaughter!
She, like her sisters and cousins before her, was excited and nervous as she got dressed and ready to attend her first day of school. There was one noticeable difference that none of her previous relatives had experienced – the last thing she put on before leaving the house was her face covering, her mask.
You see, my granddaughter’s school in Maricopa County is choosing to go against our governor’s no-mask mandate and instead requiring all students, staff, and school visitors to be masked on campus. I thank them for choosing to take that direction.
As a 5-year-old, my granddaughter does not have the right, nor can she choose, whether to wear a mask. She is also unable to choose to be protected from the COVID-19 virus by vaccination since there is currently no vaccination available for children under the age of 12.
However, adults and vaccine eligible persons around her do have the right to choose – they can choose to ignore the constant messages and refuse to vaccinate or wear face coverings in any place or places where it is not mandated. That, unfortunately, includes places where they might be around my granddaughter.
I don’t completely understand how anyone can refuse to do all they can to protect themselves and others from COVID-19 despite the overwhelming evidence that vaccinations are effective in dramatically reducing the opportunity to become violently ill when exposed to this deadly virus. All the science and medical professionals tell us that this latest spike in the pandemic is affecting mostly those persons not yet vaccinated. We also know that this latest virus variant is being transmitted easier to and caught by our younger population.
The bottom line for me is that if you had the choice and chose to refuse (without a medical reason) to be vaccinated, please stay away from my granddaughter. You have a choice – she has none! Help her parents and I guide her through many more years of growth and development as you and I experienced when we started our first day of school.