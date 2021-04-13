I appreciate Alek Miller’s concern for our fiscal behavior, and he makes some good points. However, his “In My View” column in the 4-7-21 Copper Era, concluding that the extra (stimulus) cash “flooding the system…won’t alleviate things” misses a key fact: we don’t live on an even playing field.
Sure, many folks who qualify don’t really need the money, especially up in the “Morenci bubble”. But drive down the hill to Clifton, and further down to Duncan, and it’s a different story. For the some 15--20% of the population living with food insecurity (what used to be referred to as “hunger”), that $1400 translates to meals at the end of the month — for a single mother as well as her two children; for an old man living alone as well as his dog. The $1400 stimulus might also help an elderly couple pay their electric bill which is in arrears, or a young student struggling to pay her share of the rent.
While it’s true that $1400 is not enough in itself to bring a person out of poverty, it does have the ability to jump-start what otherwise might seem to be a hopeless situation. The assumption that the poor are where they are out of choice or bad decision-making is just another way to shame those who may have become victims of circumstance, or who weren’t born with the advantages many of the rest of us had.
I, for one, would rather see ordinary people get an across-the-board bonus than millionaires finagle a permanent way to lower their taxes even further, as happened in the last administration. Rather than increase the disparity between the “haves” and “have-nots”, this stimulus aims to even the playing field just a little. What’s wrong with that?
Susan Breen,
Clifton