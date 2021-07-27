‘Please allow me to introduce myself, I’m a man of wealth and taste”. If you believe that line (stolen from the Rolling Stones’ song “Sympathy for the Devil”) coming from my mouth then I may have a bridge in Brooklyn you’d like to buy.
Yet if I go around every day repeating that particular falsehood (I’m certainly not a man of wealth and some would say I have little in the way of refinement), especially on vast platforms like social media or television, a lot of Americans will begin to believe the falsification. We like to take people at their word until they prove themselves unreliable.
There is an old saying: “Dog bites you once, it’s the dog’s fault. Dog bites you twice, it’s your fault.” There is a lot of wisdom packed into those fifteen words that should be seared into everyone’s brain at an early age. It is guaranteed to help avoid pitfalls, heartbreaks, and financial ruin. Or, as in the case of Covid-19 and its sweeping variants, one’s health and very life.
I have known pathological liars in my lifetime, we all have, either up close and personal or those in the public arena. People who just can’t seem to help themselves, much like alcoholics and junkies. When politicians hire appointees solely because of their sex, skin color, religious believes, or donations to a party and then tell us they are the best qualified for the job, we recognize those as lies and the country pays the consequences.
When politicians tell us not to believe what we see or hear but only the “alternative facts” they spew out like diarrhea from the mouth, only the very, very naïve believe them. Carnie barkers and used car salesmen can’t come close to competing for the tallest tales with even neophyte elected officials.
Of course, another old saying is how does one tell if a politician is lying? Watch their lips, if they are moving then the person is lying.
Ex-president Donald J. Trump was back in Arizona again recently continuing to sell the Brooklyn Bridge to his fans. Arizona has a running history of politicians giving the state’s reputation one black eye after another while the gullible cheer and wave flags and banners. It’s enough to make a psychiatrist take the long plunge off a tall building.
One of Trump’s previously most ardent fans is Arizona’s “QAnon Shaman”, well remembered for his painted face, shirtless torso, coyote fur and horned head covering while he was part of the assault on the Capitol Building January 6th. He is now claiming multiple mental illnesses as the basis of his belief in the ex-president’s four years of non-stop lying. It is hard to admit being so gullible but this man, a self-proclaimed (through his lawyer) mental defective now realizes he was duped. What’s everyone else’s excuse?
Dexter K. Oliver is a freelance writer, wildlife consultant, and monitor of the human condition from Duncan, AZ.