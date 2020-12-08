In March 2018, a study on spreading falsities on social media was conducted by MIT scholars. The study revealed that false stories were 70% more likely to be shared than true, factual stories. This should tell us that, more often than not, the stories shared the very most might likely be false. The study also revealed that we do not need bots to help our human counterparts share falsehoods. We can do a very good job on our own, yet bots still exist and are often foreign controlled.
There are ways to make sure you are sharing truthful information, rather than contributing to the problem of sharing false information. First, check for an author, check the copyrights, check for links in the article that help you corroborate the information in the video, or the article, or news story. Second, look up the company or person that is publishing this article or video. If neither have any credentials, then they are most likely sharing their opinion, not facts. If the person in the YouTube video you are watching is saying something that you want to believe as truth, then research the information and make sure you are checking and verifying all the sources. If the sources do not pass a credibility check then put those ideas to rest and don’t share the information. We often see what we want to see, believe what we want to believe and then believe there are little to no consequences for those ideas. Yet, our time now is riddled with so many conspiracy theories and YouTubers trying to make a name for themselves that they are willing to say or do anything. Third, don’t share anything without reading and verifying credibility before sharing. We can help each other from believing falsehoods and, therefore, stopping our eventual egg from face removal. These precautions might have helped our current COVID-19 situation.
In March, the Town of Duncan had to pause its workings because the rest of the country was experiencing the effects of COVID-19. People falling ill, some not able to get better, businesses forced to close for a bit; all in hopes to quell the eventual spread of this most deadly virus. Meanwhile, the national government had no plans to lead us into the battle we all face now. The battle of masks, the battle of understanding, the battle of slowing the spread. I had hoped at this point that we would not have to worry. I had hoped that people in my area would be understanding of the seriousness of this disease. Had I remembered the study in March, I might have had less confidence in the community’s ability to understand how to identify false information and thereby not spread the misinformation so far and so wide. The saying goes, “if hindsight was 20/20 …” but, after going through most of this year, I can tell you I’d rather my hindsight would just skip 2020 altogether.
In June, Town of Duncan had an emergency meeting. I had no idea what the meeting was about. None. As a sitting member of the council for Town of Duncan, you would think the Town Manager would give each member information about what was about to occur. Instead, I was unprepared. I did not realize what was about to occur. We had a few people present from the committee of citizens who were organizing an event for Independence Day. It was passionate. It was filled with misinformation.
This was when it dawned on me that not only is the community filled with misinformation, but they are disillusioned. Believing the virus would somehow not make it here, to our beloved town. At the time we had less than 10 COVID-19 cases in the entire county. There were only a few of us who understood that this would change, due to the anti-maskers, to those who refused to stay home, and to those that believed they should get the virus in order to become immune. At the time, there were several research studies showing people would not be immune; that in fact you could not just get sick with the virus caused by COVID-19, but you could be worse off each time you are infected. But few in our town had read about those.
The members of the community felt the holiday events would quell the mental health issues that our community faces, more importantly, the issues our youth face. What I found hard to understand, and still struggle with, is these events could make our situations worse. They could cause more damage to mental health. They could make people sick, and die, and their loved ones forced to say their goodbyes through virtual means – if those are available. The mental health hazards in those scenarios will greatly outweigh that of any person who might have to stay home for a stint. Or wear a mask to places that are indoors. It’s actually a strain to those of us who understand how to stop this virus; to those who want to see no more deaths in our country, in our county, in our town.
The meeting in June turned into a forum for community members who wanted to continue with the events for Independence Day to spread more misinformation. To try and make some of us feel “less patriotic.” I still, today, strongly believe the most patriotic you can be right now is to protect those who need to be protected from this virus. One way to do that is to follow the guidelines set by public health officials. I was outvoted, the events were allowed to continue. A week later, we saw a spike in cases in both our county and our neighboring counties. The committee seems to believe it was not our event that caused the spike, because none of those cases were in Duncan proper.
Months go by; the schools trying to keep the virus away with sanitation rituals, with schedule changes, with virtual assemblies so as to not mix classes. Our kids, tired of seeing the same kids all day, every day. The teachers feeling exhausted over ensuring both in-person and virtual learners are getting quality content, knowing we will be judged by the tests at the end of the year. The positive cases stall for a bit; there isn’t exponential spread at this time. So, we have a Town Hall meeting over fall and winter festivities.
The meeting is in October, and the same committee now wants to hold a Halloween Jamboree of sorts, with a haunted house, and potential community spread. I, again, vote no on such events for both Halloween and Christmas; we are steady, I want to keep it that way for as long as we need to. Why? Because, I am thinking about our hospital in the neighboring county. I am thinking about how we only have one resource to help us in town: one ambulance. I’m thinking about the hundreds of thousands who have died, alone. Unable to say goodbye to their loved ones. Often, dead too soon. We have a discussion on potential spread. I remind the council members and the community that they cannot be sure their July event did not cause more cases, because cases did spike in Graham, Greenlee, and Hidalgo counties. This news fell on mostly deaf ears.
I hear nothing from some community members who had thanked me for my bravery during the June meeting. I began to doubt myself. I was voted into office to speak for those in the community who wanted me to speak for them; but now where were they? The last thing I wanted was to be that politician who seemed to be fighting for her own interests. Days later, and in person, I talk to a few people who thank me. We’re all wearing masks; we’re all a bit more than six feet away. They thank me for taking this virus seriously. They tell me stories of people they know who refused to contribute to contact tracing. They tell me of people they know who live with COVID-19 positive people but will not get tested themselves. I learn that the health department does not recommend people get tested if they have been exposed unless they begin to experience symptoms. Completely disregarding the chance that asymptomatic spread is dangerous. This, I realize, is what we’re up against.
During our November Town Hall meeting, we decide to have an emergency meeting to vote on whether or not the Christmas celebrations should continue. We are on an upward trend for COVID cases; though completely avoidable, we are now here, like the rest of Rural America who didn’t believe this virus was real. I am expecting to vote no on the potential super spreader in December, fully aware that the next super spreader will be Thanksgiving, just the following week. There is no vote. The committee is asked to report the changes they made to “control” the spread. As if any organization in the country has been able to do this as if there are not whole families currently battling the virus. I try to explain again that they cannot control the virus; they can’t. It doesn’t matter the precautions they try to take; this will end badly. Thanksgiving, I say, will end badly. We are guaranteed to see our citizens in trouble because there will not be space in the hospitals for them. The people that make up our employment force will all be quarantined due to exposure or illness; there will be no one to open. We are going to face issues we have never seen before; it will be because we will not slow the spread instead our hands will accelerate the spread. Since that meeting, we have seen double digit positives in our county, every day. We sit, as of this writing, at 297 cases since the start. Most could have been prevented.
To the communities in Greenlee, Graham, and Hidalgo counties: please slow this virus by staying home. Do not go out for the holidays. If you feel like you must go out, wear a mask. Wear a mask to the houses you visit, wear a mask to your grandma’s house, wear a mask to your daughter’s house, wear a mask if you hope for a “normal” life after COVID-19.
Know that asymptomatic spread is not just a COVID thing. It belongs to the cold, flu, and strep viruses too. It’s particularly dangerous with this virus, because Covid-19 has a much higher mortality rate, is much more dangerous for any person with pre-existing conditions. Think of that premature baby who is now two-years-old who has a lowered immunity, think of the people who are differently abled, think of the 50-year-old grandparents who have asthma, heart murmurs, or diabetes. These individuals deserve to live. They deserve better than having to hide away because you refuse to wear a mask, because you refuse to believe this is more than a cold or flu. It is different, behave differently.
Valerie Smith is the vice mayor in the Town of Duncan