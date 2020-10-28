Seems nearly every day, Joe Biden’s family issues continue to mount. Especially their unbelievable ability to attract foreign monetary contributions.
For the past few years Joe’s son, Hunter, has come under suspicion of accumulating vast sums of money without having a logical explanation of how he managed to do it.
Now, according to information being revealed by investigators looking into the situation, it appears Joe may have also been aware of Hunter’s extracurricular financial activities, and been the recipient of its largess.
All this going on at a time when Joe Biden was vice president of the United States and had access to perks and inside information available to someone in that position.
According to an article in the Wall Street Journal “The Hunter Biden Business,” Oct. 15, 2020, the Senate Homeland Committee and Senate Finance Committee have discovered certain interesting facts of Hunter’s involvement with the Ukranian natural gas company, Burisma.
For some unexplained reason, Hunter was on the board of directors of Burisma and was paid about $80,000 a month. Yet, he had no education, training, experience or knowledge of the natural gas business. Especially in the Ukraine.
He did, however, have access to his VP dad. So, when the Senate joint committees discovered “a $3.5 million wire transfer from a Russian billionaire who had been married to the former mayor of Moscow” to Hunter, certain government officials began wondering why?
The report also mentioned “a $100,000 spending spree for Hunter Biden, James Biden (Joe’s brother), and Sara Biden (Joe’s sister-in-law) financed by Gongwen Dong, a Chinese businessman with ties to China’s largest private oil and gas business.”
The Obama Administration was aware of Hunter’s involvement in the Ukraine and cautioned Joe to avoid becoming associated with it as it could conceivably raise “criminal financial, counterintelligence and extortion concerns.”
More recently, Republican members of the House of Representatives have inquired if the FBI was in possession of Hunter’s laptop computer, retrieved from a computer repair store in Wilmington, Delaware after the store owner had declared it abandoned.
A story in the New York Post, Oct. 14, 2020 — one of the nation’s oldest newspapers — reveals the computer is believed to contain information regarding then-Vice President Joe Biden’s meeting with a Burisma executive, as well as lurid photos of Hunter with various women.
When asked by a CBS News reporter, Oct. 16, if the information believed to be on the computer was true, Joe refused to answer, saying it was a smear — “I know you’d ask it. I have no response. It’s another smear campaign, right up your alley.” Similar to his rebuff if he was in favor of loading the Supreme Court with additional Democrat Party associated justices. He simply will not admit or deny it, commenting “That’s a question for after the election.”
Joe’s non-answers to yes or no questions raises even more suspicions.
Like many twists and turns in Washington’s political circles, this latest Biden bruhaha comes just a few weeks before the general election next month. Whether or not it will influence the vote one way or another other is impossible to know.
While the computer’s contents seem valid, Biden’s campaign is not commenting upon its authenticity. I’m positive the story will continue to unravel, regardless if he talks about it or not. Nov. 3 is not very far away, and another scandal could be detrimental to Joe.
After all, politics being politics, a last-minute flurry of jabs and body blows is expected.
