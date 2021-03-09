(The Center Square) – Paying to work? You wouldn’t do it, and journalists shouldn’t be asked to pony up on the job, either.
But that’s precisely what the Illinois State Senate wants from The Center Square and any other media organization that seeks to access the Senate’s workspaces during the 2021 General Assembly, which is scheduled to run through the end of May.
Sometimes bad ideas start in state capitols. Sometimes they start on Capitol Hill. This pay-to-enter plan appears to have origins in the Biden White House, where – in full-on Swamp splendor – they have floated a plan to start charging journalists $170 every day for COVID tests.
Illinois Senate spokesman John Patterson sent the Illinois Legislative Correspondents Association an email that said anyone who wants to cover the Senate in-person – which has been virtually impossible over the past year – take two COVID-19 saliva tests every week. The cost of each test is $30, payable by the news outfit.
Patterson wrote:
“As the Senate begins to transition back to in-person activities, we have implemented a testing requirement that applies to employees, staff and members. This would also apply to media when we return next week.
“We have implemented the University of Illinois saliva test, which is done twice a week to ensure anyone in Senate facilities is negative for COVID-19. This is the same process used at the University of Illinois. Essentially you show your negative test result email to gain access.
“All online access will continue for anyone not wanting to be tested. The ILCA offices will continue to be available regardless. This testing requirement is only for in-person in Senate facilities (offices, committees, Senate chamber). Health and safety guidelines do also remain in effect. That means even with the testing, the press boxes are limited to three spots, as is the overhead TV gallery.
“The cost of the test is $30 per test per person. Media outlets would be required to cover the cost. (Yes, I know I buried the lede.)”
Uh, yeah, you did.
Even here in Illinois, where far too many politicians regard the First Amendment as a suggestion and transparency as an afterthought, this is a new low.
Journalists haven’t been documented as vectors for transmission. Our reporters don’t work when they’re ill. We’ve had three documented cases of COVID on our team, nationally – statistically below the national positivity rate – and none of the cases involved staffers covering Illinois. And when our team members tested positive, they stayed home. And they recovered like more than 98 percent of all people who contract COVID-19.
The journalist’s job is often a thankless one, made more complicated during lockdowns here in Illinois and virtually everywhere else in the world.
Governments of all shapes and sizes – but particularly those in Blue states – across the country have taken any and every opportunity to grab power and keep their actions hidden from journalists and taxpayers. They’ve limited access, cut working days, and ensured the lowest possible levels of public transparency. This new testing requirement escalates all of that.
Look, $60 a week won’t break us. We can cover that. But not every news outlet in the state could come up with an unanticipated $60 per person – which disproportionately impacts small-market television stations, for instance, which need a multi-person crew to get the job done.
But why should any news outlet pay to be eligible to cover the news? And why should media even be asked? I have no reasonable answers for those rhetorical questions. Fact is, we shouldn’t on either count.
And what about the voices of the people who would come forth and testify at these Senate hearings and before the committees? Many of them are composed of people from nonprofits or private citizens and simply want to be heard. This blocks them, as well.
This is an arbitrary and capricious impediment – partisan virtue signaling – that flies in the face of science, of the First Amendment, and of We the People’s Constitutional right to a free press.
Elsewhere in America…
ARIZONA
The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the consolidated case of Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee and Arizona Republican Party v. Democratic National Committee. At issue is Arizona’s ban on ballot harvesting, a process where someone other than an immediate family member, caretaker or resident of the same home delivers an early ballot. Also in question is the state ban on out-of-precinct voting. Lawyers for Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and the DNC want the court to uphold an appellate ruling that said the two laws ran afoul of the Voting Rights Act. Republicans say the measures prevent fraud. The opinion is expected later this summer.
CALIFORNIA
A group of 25 California legislators is seeking to restore businesses' net operating loss deductions and incentive tax credits in the state’s new budget. The lawmakers laid out their reasoning in a letter sent to the chairs of the of the Assembly Budget Committee and Assembly Budget Subcommittee on State Administration. The letter notes that California ranks second to last among the states on the Tax Foundation’s 2021 State Business Tax Climate Index. “Some of California’s most storied companies are either leaving the state, expanding elsewhere or encouraging employees to relocate to lower-cost states,” it says in noting the tax breaks are necessary.
TEXAS
Nearly one year after first shutting down the state last March, Gov. Greg Abbott announced that Texas would reopen 100% beginning March 10. The statewide mask mandate is also terminated effective next Wednesday. "With the medical advancements of vaccines and antibody therapeutic drugs, Texas now has the tools to protect Texans from the virus,” Abbott said. "We must now do more to restore livelihoods and normalcy for Texans by opening Texas 100%. Make no mistake, COVID-19 has not disappeared, but it is clear from the recoveries, vaccinations, reduced hospitalizations, and safe practices that Texans are using that state mandates are no longer needed.”
COLORADO
The Colorado state Senate last week approved Gov. Jared Polis’ first five appointments to the revamped Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, the state's oil and gas regulatory body. Senate Republicans criticized the appointments for failing to represent Colorado localities that have significant oil and gas development. “There is no representation from northeast Colorado, or northwest Colorado,” Sen. John Cooke, R-Greeley, said. "Rio Blanco, Garfield, Mesa, other high producing counties are not represented on this board."
Chris Krug is president of the Franklin News Foundation, a non-partisan 501(c)3 non-profit news organization, and publisher of The Center Square. Contact Chris at ckrug@franklinnews.org.