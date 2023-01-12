I assume you get letters to the editor. I see one now and then, but I know of some that were sent and were never printed in the paper. They were not derogatory, but of community concerns. For some reason, you chose not to print them. Of course it is your privilege to print them or not, but I hope you read them and it would be nice if you would respond to them.
I do appreciate some of the news articles, but for some reason, you like to print opinions of some unknown people from some place. They are just that, "unknown people's opinions" — of what value? That's the question. Why don't you search out opinions of local people, city leaders, county officials, school officials, etc., on some issues. In our world today, there are lots of things going on that affect everyone, and I'm sure everyone has an opinion. Sometimes our local leaders are having to deal with state and national issues and can probably give some insight that affects the local people. Sometimes I pick up the paper, and it is so boring that it only takes a few minutes to scan the paper.
My concern again that I expressed several months ago is the lack of coverage of our local schools involving activities like sports, theater, musicals, etc. Oh, you put in an article now and then, but very little. Schools are dealing with people everyone is interested in, our children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, etc. For example, Eastern Arizona College has held an annual Christmas season basketball tournament for decades for both girls and boys from every high school in Graham and Greenlee counties and from some of our neighboring Cochise County schools. Not one article covered that event — no pre-announcement, no game schedules, no results, nothing about either tournament. You also cover very little about EAC's activities. There is a lot going on there, and a large part of EAC's student body comes from our local area. Each school has students studying journalism. Let them supply you with news going on in their schools.
You call yourself a community paper. Then be that community paper and cover the activities going on in the community. You can add a few pages to the paper.