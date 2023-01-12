I assume you get letters to the editor. I see one now and then, but I know of some that were sent and were never printed in the paper. They were not derogatory, but of community concerns. For some reason, you chose not to print them. Of course it is your privilege to print them or not, but I hope you read them and it would be nice if you would respond to them.

I do appreciate some of the news articles, but for some reason, you like to print opinions of some unknown people from some place. They are just that, "unknown people's opinions" — of what value? That's the question. Why don't you search out opinions of local people, city leaders, county officials, school officials, etc., on some issues. In our world today, there are lots of things going on that affect everyone, and I'm sure everyone has an opinion. Sometimes our local leaders are having to deal with state and national issues and can probably give some insight that affects the local people. Sometimes I pick up the paper, and it is so boring that it only takes a few minutes to scan the paper.

