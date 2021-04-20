In response to Ms. Breen's very respectful rebuttal of my column regarding stimulus checks, the point of my message applies equally across all levels of "the playing field." The whole problem with looking to the evenness of "the playing field" is it sets aside what one can change (personal behavior) and focuses on what one cannot change (starting positions).
According to the Serenity Prayer, "Grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can, and wisdom to know the difference." My column addressed specific behaviors, not status, because of that difference.
The stimulus checks at this point are mere circumstance. It is better that we focus on choice.
Alek Miller,
Morenci