I am writing this letter to encourage Greenlee County voters to vote yes on Proposition 400.
Earlier this year, the Greenlee County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to send Proposition 400 to the ballot in November. This proposition will not raise your taxes, and it does not affect your county property taxes in any way.
All counties in Arizona have limits on how much they can spend each year. The spending formula is based on our economic growth and on our population. Because our population is smaller now than when the limits were put in place, our ability to spend the money we receive is so low that it makes it hard to provide county services that benefit our citizens.
What this proposition does is allow the county to raise its spending limit so that we can use money from local taxes and sales taxes revenue we get from the state to pay for local needs and services like maintaining county roads, supporting our health department, and keeping our county ambulance service going. It will also allow us to be more active in helping to increase the amount of available housing in Greenlee County. Our local economy did pretty well during the pandemic and we found out that there are people who would like to live here to work at the mine or other jobs, but they can't find a place to live. We like our rural lifestyle, but increasing housing opportunities and population would benefit the entire county.
For these reasons, I urge you to vote yes on Proposition 400. It will be the last proposition on your ballot. This is not a statewide proposition. It's a local proposition that is all about our local needs and affects only Greenlee County.
I encourage you to vote on Nov. 8 or vote early beginning on Oct. 12. If you received an early ballot in the mail, please cast your vote and send it in a few days before election day to make sure it gets in on time.
— Daniel Gomez, Greenlee County District 1 supervisor