Child & Family Resources would like to extend the biggest of thank yous to Freeport-McMoRan Mine and their employees for ensuring every family and their children in the Healthy Families program received Christmas presents. There are 100 families in the program and every family was able to be sponsored by Freeport-McMoRan and their employees. The generosity shown by Freeport-McMoRan made Christmas possible for many, and we are so grateful.
Child & Family Resources currently offers the Healthy Families America program; a national, evidence-based program where coaching and support are provided to parents so they can grow to be the best parents they can be. It is only with the help of companies like Freeport-McMoRan that we can continue to provide the Healthy Families program for the families in our community!
